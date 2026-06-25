Canadian school holds LGBT ‘pride day’ for children as young as 4

RancheView School in Cochrane, Alberta, celebrated LGBT ‘pride’ on June 8, according to the school calendar, and encouraged children to ‘dress rainbow.’

( LifeSiteNews ) — Citizens are speaking out after a school with students as young as four was told to “dress rainbow” for a school “pride day” celebration.

The “Pride Day” celebrations were held at RancheView School in Cochrane, Alberta, for students from kindergarten to grade 8 on June 8. The school has celebrated such events before.

In an Instagram post , David DeWolfe, who says that his nieces go to the school, blasted the school for pushing the LGBT agenda to “groom” kids.

RancheView School has aligned itself with the NDP Party of Alberta and “made it their mission to Groom children,” he said, adding that the school “is more interested” in seeing that children celebrate homosexuality than learning writing skills.

“This is not alright, I encourage all my followers to send an email to Rocky View School Board and make a phone call to the School and let them know that this is not okay.”

Parents at the school were given a newsletter that told parents about the event and also went over the planned activities for the day. Some of the activities included making “gay pride t-shirts”

Though parents were able to opt out of the day, that meant that their children had to spend the day excluded from teaching, sitting in the hallway, according to DeWolfe, until the “pride activities” were done.

“No problem — your kid can sit in the hall while they do all the gay pride stuff in the classroom,” he said.

RancheView School, in a Facebook post earlier this month, praised “pride” season, noting that it “celebrates [so-called] 2SLGBTQI+ people, their resilience and the many ways they strengthen our communities.”

The provincial government has brought forward legislation to ban “pride” flags from schools.

The current federal Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney is a huge proponent of the LGBT agenda, however.

In addition to Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently posted “happy pride month” social media video in which he openly celebrated the LGBT agenda.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s 2026 budget includes millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” “gender equality,” and “pride” safety.

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