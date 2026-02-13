Canadian Security Intelligence Service refuses to reveal areas targeted by foreign agents in last election

Despite persistent questioning about ridings potentially impacted in 2025 by foreign interference, an election monitor would not offer specifics.

( LifeSiteNews ) – Canada’s top intelligence agency refused to disclose how many federal ridings in the 2025 election were direct targets of foreign agents, including those potentially from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during the campaign.

Asked recently before the House of Commons affairs committee about the foreign agents, Vanessa Lloyd, a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) election monitor, said, “I am not able to tell you the numbers.”

Conservative MP Grant Jackson pressed Lloyd to ask her if his “seat” was “targeted” in the last election, asking her also if she thought he had the “right to know that as a Member of Parliament?”

Lloyd, who served as CSIS’s delegate to a Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, did not directly address his question.

“During the election period, the Task Force observed instances of foreign interference,” she testified. But she did not name names or the ridings affected by foreign agents.

Jackson, not impressed, pressed her again, asking why that “would be the case.”

“Why would you not be able to share with Canadians whether their constituency was targeted by a foreign state or not? I don’t understand the lack of transparency there,” he said.

Lloyd claimed that the agency wanted to “ensure when we did speak publicly we were not unduly amplifying the messages of foreign interference actors by contributing to the dialogue.”

“Second, in some instances, we needed to ensure we are ensuring the integrity of national security investigations,” she added.

Jackson said that while he understood this reasoning during the actual election, he noted, “We’re well past the election now.”

“The results are finalized, certified. They’re in government, we’re not. It’s pretty final. So I don’t understand now why you cannot share that. Just give us the number of seats.”

Lloyd did not comment or give clear answers to other Conservative MPs who pressed her on the subject of foreign agents meddling in the campaigns of candidates.

The final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

LifeSiteNews recently reported that Conservative candidate Joe Tay was the target of CCP agents in the 2025 election and needed private security during his campaign due to threats.

In April 2025, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Tay stopped his campaign due to threats linked to China’s Communist Party government.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the vast majority of candidates on the ballot box for Canada’s 2025 election have stated they are certain that foreign agents were actively trying to sway people’s voting intentions one way or another.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé saying that current Prime Minister Mark Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

Despite this, as recently as a few weeks ago, Carney suggested on a recent trip that it is easier for his nation to deal with Communist China than to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

