2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
News

Canadian Senate postpones debate over Emergencies Act amid Freedom Convoy arrests

On Wednesday, the Senate had sent out a press release announcing the recall of Canada’s Upper Chamber for today.
Featured Image
Canadian Senate buildingShutterstock

Anthony
Murdoch
Anthony Murdoch
Comments 

CONTACT YOUR FEDERAL LAWMAKERS: Ask them to oppose Trudeau’s invocation of the EA! Click to contact your federal lawmakers now.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Senate’s recall for this morning has now been pushed to Monday, postponing debate on the calling of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which he claims is needed to dispel the peaceful protesters.

“Following consultations with the leaders and facilitators of all recognized parties and parliamentary groups, the Speaker of the Senate has extended the adjournment period until Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2 p.m.,” said the Senate in a press release today.

On Wednesday, the Senate sent out a press release announcing the recall of Canada’s Upper Chamber for today.

Canada’s parliament has been debating Trudeau’s enactment of the Emergencies Act since mid-week, with a vote expected to come on Monday, February 21. Today, the debate was canceled due to Ottawa Police saying they were going to clear protesters out.

If either chamber votes against it, the Act could cease to be in effect, which means essentially a vote of non-confidence against the Trudeau government.

Currently, both the Conservative Party of Canada and the Bloc Québécois Party oppose Trudeau’s Emergencies Act declaration.

The new powers under the Emergencies Act allow the government the power to freeze bank accounts of anyone associated with the convoy without a court order.

Last night, two of the main convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were arrested by Ottawa Police.

Senate debates will be available for public viewing at senparlvu.parl.gc.ca.

A total of seven Canadian provinces oppose the Emergencies Act declaration made by Trudeau.

LifeSiteNews has a VoterVoice campaign to contact your MP and Senator.

To contact your member of parliament: https://www.ourcommons.ca/en/contact-us

To contact a senator: https://www.sencanada.ca/en/contact-information/

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.