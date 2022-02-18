Canadian Senate postpones debate over Emergencies Act amid Freedom Convoy arrests

On Wednesday, the Senate had sent out a press release announcing the recall of Canada’s Upper Chamber for today.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Senate’s recall for this morning has now been pushed to Monday, postponing debate on the calling of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which he claims is needed to dispel the peaceful protesters.

“Following consultations with the leaders and facilitators of all recognized parties and parliamentary groups, the Speaker of the Senate has extended the adjournment period until Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2 p.m.,” said the Senate in a press release today.

Canada’s parliament has been debating Trudeau’s enactment of the Emergencies Act since mid-week, with a vote expected to come on Monday, February 21. Today, the debate was canceled due to Ottawa Police saying they were going to clear protesters out.

If either chamber votes against it, the Act could cease to be in effect, which means essentially a vote of non-confidence against the Trudeau government.

Currently, both the Conservative Party of Canada and the Bloc Québécois Party oppose Trudeau’s Emergencies Act declaration.

The new powers under the Emergencies Act allow the government the power to freeze bank accounts of anyone associated with the convoy without a court order.

Last night, two of the main convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were arrested by Ottawa Police.

Senate debates will be available for public viewing at senparlvu.parl.gc.ca.

A total of seven Canadian provinces oppose the Emergencies Act declaration made by Trudeau.

