Canadian senator calls Communist China a ‘partner’

Trudeau-appointed Senator Clément Gignac attended meetings in China earlier this year and said the Communist country should not be considered a rival.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – A Canadian senator appointed by former Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Chinese officials directly that their nation is a “partner, not a rival.”

The comments came from Liberal-appointed Senator Clément Gignac, who earlier this year was in China attending meetings at which he “stressed the need to view each other as partners, not rivals,” per a report by the Canada-China Legislative Association.

Gignac, who was appointed by Trudeau in 2021, was part of a $42,853 press junket trip to Beijing and Guangzhou along with Canadian diplomats, who attended to “promote friendship and normalization.”

What is interesting is that Gignac’s trip came only a few days before Carney himself admitted that China poses a threat to Canada’s national security.

Gignac served as a former Québec trade minister and National Bank economist. He met with Hao Ping, vice chair of the Chinese Congress’ foreign affairs committee.

Notes from the meeting state that “Hao Ping expressed regret over recent tensions, citing Canada’s past friendship with China,” adding, “He stressed the need to view each other as partners, not rivals, and called for fair and equal treatment.”

It is stated that Gignac praised China’s supposed” “leadership in clean energy, education and aviation.”

Chinese influence in Canadian politics is unsurprising for many, especially given Trudeau’s past admiration for China’s “basic dictatorship.”

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Indeed, as reported by LifeSiteNews earlier this week, a federal briefing note disclosed that well over $100 million has been provided to the Communist Chinese government in so-called “foreign aid” to promote “sustainable development” that includes woke ideology such as gender equality.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, an exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney and Trudeau are strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” on things is “one of its many strengths.”

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

Share











