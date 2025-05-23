Canadian sports bar removes job ad for workers who oppose COVID mandates after backlash

The bar owner defended his job posting, which read, 'I don’t want someone who, during the pandemic, would have called the police if their neighbours had visitors.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian sports bar had to take down a job posting for a barmaid that called for non-“woke” employees who were not in favor of any COVID-era mandates after receiving numerous complaints.

Le Bar Sport Le Vegas in Quebec City had placed an ad for workers that read, “I don’t want someone who, during the pandemic, would have called the police if their neighbours had visitors.”

“I’m going to be very clear on my position,” noted the ad, translated to English from French.

The ad specified that it wanted non-“woke” workers who were not “pro-Liberal.”

Bar owner Richard Poulin, in speaking to local media, defended the job posting, which has since been taken down, saying “We’re not in the 1960s and 1970s anymore.”

“People used to hide, but I’m not hiding. Don’t I have the right?”

Quebec saw some of the strictest COVID-era measures implemented in Canada, including curfews at one point that forced people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Violators were subject to fines between $1,000 and $6,000.

The Quebec government also went after doctors who were critical of the mRNA COVID injections.

