Canadian studio creates video game about St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s journey to sainthood

VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — A Christian studio is creating a biographical video game about the life and family of St. Thérèse of Lisieux to bring the story of the Little Flower to the new generation.

According to a press release, Little Way Productions, an independent studio founded in Victoria, British Columbia, is working to develop Story of a Little Soul, an interactive film bringing St. Thérèse’s journey to sainthood to life.

“Games have evolved greatly since their roots in arcades,” Joël Leclerc, director of Little Way Productions, said. “We’re now able to create incredibly immersive storytelling experiences which allow players to feel like they are truly part of the story, bringing characters to life in a way that has never really been possible before.”

The international team working on the project has developed numerous films and video games, including Spider Man: No Way Home, the Call of Duty series, and Black Panther.

“We’re incredibly blessed to be working with such an amazing team of artists, writers, and actors to bring the story of St. Thérèse to a new audience,” Leclerc declared.

While St. Therese spent her life either in her family’s home or at the Carmelite convent, she is considered one of the Church’s greatest saints, even receiving the title “Doctor of the Church.” St. Therese’s “Little Way” has inspired millions to joyfully offer their daily sufferings as prayers for their redemption.

Her autobiography, Story of a Soul, has allowed millions to learn about her story and be inspired to offer their lives, however simple, to God. Now, the interactive video game will bring Therese’s story to life for a new generation.

In the film, St. Therese’s life will be seen through the eyes of her older sister, Celene, and will “allow audiences to explore faithfully recreated environments and relive key moments of the characters’ lives through an engaging story.”

“It aims to bring a unique perspective to St. Thérèse’s story, providing an intimate look at her relationship with her sisters and the events that shaped her life,” the press release stated.

The game will rely on research from more than 5,000 pages of historical documents to provide background for the world that St. Therese lived in, allowing viewers a greater perspective into her sainthood.

“Featuring fully explorable environments from St. Thérèse’s 19th century France, Story of a Little Soul aims to faithfully recreate the historical context surrounding St. Thérèse’s life,” it continued.

