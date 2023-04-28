Canadian town bans all non-governmental flags from being flown on town-owned buildings

TOWNSHIP OF NORWICH, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – The council of the Township of Norwich in southern Ontario in a 3-2 motion vote on Tuesday approved a ban on flying any non-governmental flags on government property.

This means that any flag, including the pride flag, will not be allowed to fly on government-owned buildings or facilities.

Mayor Jim Palmer cast the deciding vote to ban all non-governmental flags.

According to Palmer, he supported the decision to ban non-government flags because he said it was what his local constituents wanted.

“As the mayor, I have to support the people in my township,” he said.

“There are far, far more people on that side than on the other side.”

The bylaw was brought forth by Councillor John Scholten. The original text of the bylaw specifically targeted pride flags. However, it was amended on Tuesday to remove any mention of “pride.”

According to Scholten, he needed to “look at our federal, provincial and municipal flags to see everything we need to maintain the unity that is already there.”

He also said that to “open the door” to flying of flags “that represent any particular group or organization or ideology will only divide rather than unite.”

At the same time, Norwich’s council also decided to not declare June as “Pride” month. Outside the council meeting, there were pro-LGBT protesters as well as people in favor of the flag ban and the decision to not declare June “Pride” month.

In the past few years, LGBT lobbyists have been successful in getting most Canadian cities, as well as many towns, to fly the “Pride” flag on government buildings.

In recent months, trans activists have been further pushing their agenda on the Canadian population with the help of politicians. However, many people, such as Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander from Ontario, are fighting back against what some have dubbed “transgender madness.”

Alexander was banned from attending classes last year for saying there are only two genders. On May 17, an “international walkout protest” in support of him will be held across North America.

In Ontario, the New Democratic Party (NDP), which is the province’s official opposition, introduced a bill that would in effect ban anyone from protesting within 100 meters of drag queen story times or other “2SLGBTQI+” designated events.

Bill 94, known as the “Keeping 2SLGBTQI+ Communities Safe Act, 2023” was tabled by NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.

If passed, those found to have performed an act of “intimidation” near any protected event could be fined up to $25,000.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier recently blasted the “transgender madness” targeting kids across Canada while also taking the time to point out the Conservative Party of Canada’s silence on the topic.

“Across Canada, radical trans activists have been aggressively pushing their agenda to normalize transgenderism, particularly amongst children,” Bernier wrote.

“Not only have they not been opposed by governments, they are being actively protected by them!”

