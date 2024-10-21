Canadian town to vote on public space bylaw that includes ban on ‘Pride’ flags, crosswalks

A Neutral Space Bylaw would in effect ban designs on crosswalks that are not in the standard scheme in Barrhead, Alberta, and also only allow official flags to be flown at municipal-owned buildings.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian town will hold a binding plebiscite regarding a new bylaw that would in effect ban rainbow flags and crosswalks in the town after a petition to do so received a positive response.

In June, a group of Barrhead, Alberta, residents started a petition to remove all LGBT rainbow crosswalks and “Pride” flags from municipal property. It was presented to the town’s council in July, with 10 percent of citizens having signed it.

Now, the town says it’s Neutral Space Bylaw would in effect ban any “decorations” or designs on crosswalks that are not in the standard scheme. It would also only allow official flags to be flown on all municipal-owned buildings.

The bylaw, available to read online, states that there will be “no grandfathering of any existing crosswalks or flags that contravene the new bylaw,” which means the town’s existing Pride and disability crosswalks would have to be removed.

The plebiscite will be held December 2.

Earlier this year, as reported by LifeSiteNews, residents in the Alberta town of Westlock passed a bylaw that bans all non-governmental flags from municipal buildings and mandates that crosswalks only be painted in the standard, white-striped pattern.

The LGBT indoctrination in Canadian cities and towns via “Pride month” and flags and crosswalks as observed by LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren, is “It is not a ‘celebration of Pride’ – it is an assertion of ownership, a declaration of dominance over our public spaces.”

“That summarizes the situations unfolding across North America right now quite nicely. The point of rainbow crosswalks isn’t ‘celebration’ – it’s colonization, with punishment meted out harshly to those who dare to express their disagreement or discomfort,” he wrote.

Barrhead and Westlock are not the only Canadian towns fighting back against LGBT indoctrination. Emo, a small town in Ontario, was ordered to appear in front of a Human Rights Tribunal for rejecting a 2020 motion to proclaim June as “Pride” month and fly the LGBT “Pride” flag.

Share











