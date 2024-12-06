Canadian town votes to ban pro-LGBT ‘Pride’ flags, designs on public infrastructure

On Monday, the town of Barrhead, Alberta, voted 57 percent in favor of banning all non-governmental flags and designs from being displayed on public infrastructure, including pro-LGBT 'Pride' rainbow themes.

BARRHEAD, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– Residents of a Canadian town have voted in a solid majority to pass a bylaw that will in effect ban pro-LGBT “Pride” themed designs from being displayed on public infrastructure, including such flags on government buildings and rainbow painted crosswalks.

Some 1,145 votes were cast in a Barrhead, Alberta, plebiscite this past Monday which saw 57 percent of residents vote for the ban, with 43 percent voting against it.

The results of the Neutral Space Bylaw were posted on the town’s official website, which explained that the new regulation mandates that crosswalks are only painted in the standard white striped pattern between two parallel lines. The bylaw also stipulates that only the Canadian, Albertan, and town flag can fly on public buildings.

“There will be no decorations on town crosswalks or displaying of flags supporting political, social, or religious movements or commercial entities,” reads a portion of the bylaw.

The bylaw goes a step further by stating that there will be “No grandfathering of any existing crosswalks or flags that contravene the new bylaw will be authorized.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, in June, residents from Barrhead started a petition to remove all LGBT rainbow crosswalks and “Pride” flags from municipal property. It was presented to the town’s council in July, with 10 percent of citizens having signed it.

This past October it was announced that a plebiscite would be held regarding the petition.

Locals supporting the plebiscite faced stiff opposition from LGBT activists.

Barrhead is the second municipality in the province in recent months to ban all non-official flags from buildings, as well as nonstandard crosswalks.

Earlier this year, as reported by LifeSiteNews, residents in the Alberta town of Westlock passed a bylaw that bans all non-governmental flags from municipal buildings and mandates that crosswalks only be painted in the standard white-striped pattern.

The LGBT indoctrination in Canadian cities and towns via “Pride month,” which often includes flags and painted crosswalks, has been described by LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren as “not a ‘celebration of Pride,'” but as “an assertion of ownership, a declaration of dominance” over “public spaces.”

“That summarizes the situations unfolding across North America right now quite nicely. The point of rainbow crosswalks isn’t ‘celebration’ – it’s colonization, with punishment meted out harshly to those who dare to express their disagreement or discomfort,” he wrote.

Barrhead and Westlock are not the only Canadian towns fighting back against LGBT indoctrination. Emo, a small town in Ontario, was ordered to appear in front of a Human Rights Tribunal for rejecting a 2020 motion to proclaim June as “Pride” month and fly the LGBT “Pride” flag.

