Canadian truckers blocking US border call on lawmakers to strip Alberta premier of his power

COUTTS, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Representatives of the truckers blocking the border between Canada and the U.S. in southern Alberta urged provincial representatives on Friday to strip Premier Jason Kenney of his power for not ending COVID policies.

The truckers sent a message to United Conservative Party (UCP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the Rural Alberta Caucus who are in support of ending the draconian measures but are being ignored: leave the party and take away Kenney’s majority power.

The Rural Alberta Caucus is a group of MLAs who are organized to represent the specific needs of rural Albertans who comprise a large portion of the province.

Currently, the UCP holds 61 seats out of 87 in the Legislature and has a majority government, which means it is easier to pass laws and retain power. The New Democratic Party (NDP) is the official opposition with 24 seats. If 25 MLAs from the UCP were to leave and form another party, it would mean they become the official opposition, and it would mean that the UCP would no longer be in the majority.

Premier Kenney is up for a leadership review in April.

“To the Rural Alberta Caucus: We understand what you suffered under Premier Jason Kenney. He ignored your vote, and refused to do what you asked as our representatives in Government,” the statement reads.

The vote referred to is an internal UCP vote on Monday, where the majority of MLAs present supported the immediate termination of COVID measures. The day after the vote, the premier said it would take maybe a month or more to lift the measures, ignoring the will of the party.

Frustrations are at a tipping point in the party, and an email chain was released showing that some MLAs seem to have lost confidence in Jason Kenney as leader of the party.

“How is it that the entire caucus agrees to a solution and it can be ignored?” MLA Dave Hanson, who represents the riding of Bonnyville–Cold Lake–St. Paul, wrote in the chain. “Defuse the border confrontation and remove the REP.”

The trucking blockade is staying put and pressure continues to mount on the provincial government to fix the problem and let Alberta get back to normal life.

Full statement below:

Freedom for Alberta

To the Rural Alberta Caucus, on behalf of the thousands of hard working peace loving Albertans and your constituents: We want to thank you for standing with us, and voting to remove the Mandates that have grossly violated our rights under the Charter, have ruined our businesses, broken up our families, driven many to end their suffering in the only way they knew how, and divided us as a province, people, & land.

To the Rural Alberta Caucus: We understand what you suffered under Premier Jason Kenney. He ignored your vote, and refused to do what you asked as our representatives in Government. We understand that slight, because in the end he has slighted us, the people, the salt of the earth of Alberta. Among many others, this was only the most egregious and outrageous attack on civility since Kenney took office.

Most recently, Kenney of falsely claimed that the Coutts Truckers had assaulted the RCMP. We can only understand this as a malicious attempt to incite violence against the very people of Alberta whose “servant leader” he claims to be. This slight has removed in our eyes all legitimacy of his government, and destroyed what confidence and faith we had in the institutions of this Province to grant Justice, love mercy, and serve the will of Albertans.

This is why we are calling upon you, the Rural Alberta Caucus, to do the right thing — to do the moral thing.

Quit the UCP. Leave the party. Sit as independents. Strip Premier Jason Kenney of his illegitimately used powers, restore freedom to Alberta, and set an example of true representative democracy for all of Canada.

We, the heart of Alberta, will stand with you. We will support you.

Take Courage, stand strong.

Do it for your families. Do it for your children. Do it for your grandchildren. Do it for Alberta, and do it for Canada.

Get Er Done. We are with you.

May God Bless you and the People in this endeavour,

The People of Alberta

Website: freedomforalberta.com / Media inquiries at [email protected]

