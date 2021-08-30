Canadian university faculty members, students pen open letter opposing draconian vaccine mandates

'These mandates are unlawful, and their net effect will be to cause disease, not to prevent,' the open letter argues.

WATERLOO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – In an open letter addressed to the University of Waterloo (UW), a collection of faculty, parents, students, and staff are asking the university to reverse the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate implemented by the institution.

In an email sent August 24, everyone affiliated with the University of Waterloo (UW) was told that “Proof of vaccination [is] now required for campus access.”

“We, the undersigned employees and students, or parents of students, of the University of Waterloo (UW) herewith express our categorical disagreement with the COVID-related mandates recently imposed by the university administration on all employees and students,” the open letter begins.

“These mandates are unlawful, and their net effect will be to cause disease, not to prevent,” it continues.

The letter, headed by Dr. Michael Palmer, a medical doctor and faculty member in the department of chemistry, has currently been signed by more than 50 people affiliated with the university.

In addition to Dr. Palmer, the signatories include a clinical pharmacist, PhD holders in various scientific fields, and doctorate-level medical experts.

Before addressing the scientific reasons for objecting to the vaccine, reasons which have been extensively reported on by medical experts, the letter mentions that the mandate violates all existing employee contracts, as well as each person’s liberties under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Any mandates involving vaccination, declaration of vaccination status, and testing violate all employment contracts that were concluded, as well as all offers of admission that were accepted before the mandates were imposed,” states the letter.

“The rights infringed upon include those enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the highest law of the land. Thus, the mandates are unlawful and invalid,” it adds.

In congruence with the claims of the letter is constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati – founder of Constitutional Rights Centre, an organization that is currently suing the Canadian federal government and the government of British Columbia over “unlawful” and “unconstitutional” COVID-19 measures – who has previously stated that vaccine mandates violate every Canadian’s Charter rights. These violated rights, per Galati, include but are not limited to:

Section 2: Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: Freedom of religion, expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

Section 7: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.

Section 15 (1): Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination.

In laymen’s terms, Galati has stated, “I [as a citizen of Canada] have a constitutional right to not have a medical treatment forced on me.”

Under the heading “What is the rationale for coercing vaccination?” the open letter addresses that there is no logic behind the vaccination mandates, as a vaccinated person can still contract and spread the virus – a claim that has been substantiated by the United States Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), despite the pro-vaccine posture of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.

In another point, the letter questions why “natural immunity” does not exempt a person from the vaccine, as “It has been shown that this immunity is much more robust than that conferred by the vaccines; such an outcome is indeed expected.”

This is a point that was echoed by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a leading expert on COVID-19 treatment, when he told a rabbinical court in Israel that “Naturally induced immunity is a billion times more effective than artificially induced immunity through vaccines.”

Continuing in the letter, it asks the administrators of the school if they are “really unaware of the numerous grave adverse effects of the COVID vaccines?”

Imploring “professional due diligence” on the part of the administrators, many of whom have backgrounds in public health or biomedical science, the letter insist that the potentially “catastrophic” outcomes must be “weighed against the tenuous benefits of the vaccination.”

The COVID-19 vaccines have been linked to a “conservative estimate” of 45,000 deaths, include adverse effects such as blood clots, capillary leak syndrome, myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as anaphylaxis.

Health Canada admits the risk of injury or death, and in response started the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) for anyone seriously harmed by the “approved” vaccines.

Last week, VISP stated that the program now covers funeral and burial costs for anyone killed by the vaccines Trudeau has insisted are “safe and effective.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1061651 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Another consideration for many is the use of cells from aborted babies in the vaccines’ development, which violates common religious precepts held by a substantial number of Catholics as well as members of other non-Catholic religions. Freedom of conscience and freedom of religion are rights afforded to each Canadian under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The letter concludes by asking the university, “Given the size of UW’s population of students and employees, it is certain that coerced vaccinations will result in severe injury and quite possibly even deaths. It is urgent that these irrational and unlawful coercive measures be repealed before it is too late.”

University of Waterloo is not the only school facing pushback for their dictatorial vaccine mandates. A collection of students from the University of Toronto (UofT) have also penned an open letter to the institution for implementing a similar policy.

The UofT administrators rejected students’ request to repeal the mandate, declaring that the university “is of the unequivocal view that vaccines are both effective and safe.”

However, the university did concede that they have to abide by the “rare exception” that certain individuals “cannot be vaccinated” due to “medical or protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











