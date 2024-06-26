Canadian university offers ‘drag’ classes for kids at anti-family summer camp on a remote island

The University of British Columbia-sponsored camp will be able to accommodate 65 minors as young as 14, including potential 'queer' and 'trans' youth up to age 21.

(LifeSiteNews) – One of Canada’s top universities will be staging an anti-family LGBT-charged summer “camp” for kids as young as 14 on a remote island only accessible via boat to be guided by “two drag parents” who will teach “drag” queen and “gender identity” classes to youths.

A news release dated June 24 from the University of British Columbia (UBC) announced “UBC CampOUT!” which is a “leadership and learning summer camp for queer, trans, two-Spirit, questioning, and allied youth from across BC & the Yukon.”

According to one of the camp mentors, the goal is to get kids to “imagine being whomever they want,” to allow kids to be “free” from what it says are “colonial notions” such as the “nuclear family” along with the biological fact that there are only male and female genders, with the aid of the “two drag parents.”

The ages for the camp will allow for around up to potentially 65 minors as young as 14 to be around other potential “queer” and “trans” youth up to age 21.

The UBC camp aims to promote the LGBT agenda among “queer, trans, two-spirit, questioning, and allied youth” lifestyles and will be taking place in early July.

“Young people questioning their gender identity are encouraged to attend ‘drag workshops, leadership building opportunities and community,’” claims faculty education doctoral student Daniel Gallardo, who is leading the camp and goes by the drag name of “Gaia Lacandona.”

“I want them to embody their imagination and free themselves from social constructions that have been imposed on our identities like gender and the nuclear family,” he said, adding campers are encouraged “to think about decolonializing drag.”

Disturbingly, Gallardo notes as per the UBC press release that his goal is to get some of his “drag children” to choose their “drag” name.

While the camp is not new (it has been running since 2009), it has been more openly promoted than in the past. It will be held at Camp Fircom Gambier Island, or Chá7elkwnech, which is on the Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) First Nations territory.

There has been pushback from notable Canadians, however, regarding the LGBT agenda targeting youth. Recently, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson said LGBT indoctrination in Canadian schools “has to stop” after a concerned citizen posted a photo of Grade 3 students being taught all about “Drag Queens” and “Drag Kings.”

Since the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took power nearly 10 years ago, it has gone all in on radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

It has also gone all in promoting transgenderism and gender ideology, as can be seen from its federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” which gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives.

Earlier this month, Peterson slammed Trudeau and his Liberal government at the start of “Pride” month, saying that in his view it is really a “celebration of casual hedonistic self-centered sex” and not a “celebration of love.”

Share











