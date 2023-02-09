Canadian university to put feminine hygiene product dispensers in men’s bathrooms

'Menstrual products are a necessity for a large portion of Western’s population, and students who menstruate, including but not limited to female, non-binary, and transgender students, require access to these products in order to move through daily life.'

LONDON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Western University in London, Ontario will now be installing feminine hygiene product dispensers in its male bathrooms as part of a student union gender ideology initiative that claims women are not the only people who menstruate.

The initiative to put women’s products in male bathrooms was spearheaded by Western University’s Student Council (USC). It claims, per its website, that the initiative is necessary because “transgender” and “non-binary” people can menstruate as well.

A recent report in the Western Gazette highlighted how the USC will be installing 150 Aunt Flow feminine hygiene product dispensers on its campus in all men’s, women’s, and gender-neutral bathrooms.

LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren wrote in 2020 about this phenomenon, highlighting how the transgender activists’ call for “menstrual equity” shows just how far the world has gone with its submission to gender ideology and transgenderism, which now even includes placating menstruating “men” fighting for “period equity.”

“The thing is, identifying as male doesn’t make you male,” wrote Van Maren at the time.

The dispensers will be installed by the end of this spring and maps will be placed around the school showing which bathrooms contain the products.

Despite the biological fact that only women can menstruate, according to USC, “Menstrual products are a necessity for a large portion of Western’s population, and students who menstruate, including but not limited to female, non-binary, and transgender students, require access to these products in order to move through daily life.”

The plan to install pads and tampons in men’s washrooms is part of a larger USC “Free the Dot” plan, which among other things, allows for the administration of free contraceptives for students.

This program is backed by Western University, a school that has received taxpayer funds to the tune of $800,000 over a two-year period.

Western University is not the only institution of higher learning that is pursuing the implementation of policies and practices based in gender ideology.

Last year, the University of Toronto had 75 pad dispensers installed at its St. George campus, including in men’s bathrooms.

The trend of placing feminine hygiene product dispensers has been ongoing for some time now in universities in the United States and abroad.

Over the past few years there has been a noticeable push in western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government pledged a whopping $100 million in funding last year for LGBT activist groups, with much of the money focused on youth and on-the-ground initiatives.

