Canadian university’s ‘Bug Bake Off’ promotes eating insects as ‘beneficial to the environment’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – On November 28, legacy media journalists gathered at the University of British Columbia’s “Bug Bake Off” to taste insects cooked by UBC students as part of an initiative to promote insects as an alternative food source.

“One of my goals is to reduce the negative perceptions people may have of eating bugs,” course instructor and entomologist Yasmin Akhtar said.

He added that the competition aimed to “raise awareness among students about the nutritional value of insects, their role in sustainable food systems and the importance of considering alternative protein sources.”

“In addition to being really tasty, there are two main benefits of eating insects,” Akhtar said, claiming that insects are “incredibly nutritious” and beneficial to the environment.

“They produce much lower greenhouse gas emissions than cattle or pigs, for example. It also encourages the sustainable use of diverse insect species, rather than relying on a small number of traditional livestock species to meet the world’s needs,” he continued.

“You can purchase insect flour online and simply replace wheat flour in any recipe with the insect flour for tasty, high-protein baked products like muffins or as filling in samosas,” Akhtar suggested.

“Barbecuing insects is another great option: they absorb flavour really well, and dry out to become very crunchy,” he added. “Barbecued crickets are my favourite. I also really like chocolate-covered ants and adding insect powder to green tea.”

Global News reporters Elizabeth McSheffrey and Aaron McArthur, CBC reporter Darius Mahdavi, and CTV News journalist St. John Alexander all celebrated the bake-off. The reporters lauded eating bugs as a viable food option amid claims that the world’s food supply is rapidly diminishing.

Notably, mainstream media outlets receive massive payouts from the Trudeau government which has poured taxpayer dollars into making food out of crickets.

Both crickets and mealworms in recent years have been promoted by global elites as a source of protein that they say could replace beef or pork, and which can also be used in a variety of foods.

Indeed, the Great Reset of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) has as part of its agenda the promotion of eating bugs to replace beef, pork, and other meats that they say have high “carbon” footprints.

The Trudeau government has implemented many policies that align with the WEF’s so-called “climate change” agenda, including a punishing carbon tax, and attacks on the nation’s oil and gas industries.

The Trudeau government also contributed $8.5 million to a London, Ontario cricket farm run by the Aspire Food Group. The cricket farm can make 13 million kilograms of crickets for “human and pet consumption.”

