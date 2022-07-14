Canadians: Contact your senator and tell them to vote ‘no’ on Trudeau’s internet censorship bill

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadians are urged to contact their Senator to voice their concerns over an internet censorship bill before it faces a vote in the fall. If passed, Bill C-11 would expand government control of free speech through potential new draconian web regulations.

The bill had been pushed hard by the Liberal Canadian government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It passed the House of Commons in June by a 208-117 vote with support from the socialist NDP party and separatist Bloc Québécois.

The bill is now before Canada’s Senate for second reading, and it is anticipated the upper house will take its time over the summer studying the bill before a vote this fall.

Some senators have said they will vote against Bill C-11.

It is feared the bill, should it become law, might force websites under the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) – including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook – to remove content deemed “harmful” within 24 hours, and would compel services like Netflix to have more Canadian content.

Indeed, Trudeau’s Liberals know there is strong opposition to the bill, as can be attested by the fact they voted to shut down debate on Bill C-11 in the House of Commons before its passage in June.

This meant the bill was rushed through the House of Commons with over 150 last-minute amendments added that MPs were unable to question.

Liberal Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez introduced Bill C-11, An Act to Amend the Broadcasting Act and to Make Related and Consequential Amendments to other Acts, in February.

Dr. Michael Geist, a law professor at the University of Ottawa who is the Canada research chair in internet and E-commerce law, commented that Bill C-11 will allow the government’s broadcast regulator, the CRTC, a “virtually limitless reach” in what is deemed acceptable or not for programming.

Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis promised that if elected party leader and then Prime Minister she will repeal any internet censorship legislation being pushed by the Liberal Party that becomes law.

Trudeau’s push to censor free speech does not stop with Bill C-11, however. Recently, some of his now say “misleading political communications” needs to be regulated.

There is also Bill C-18, which seeks to regulate the internet and force Big Tech companies to champion selected media outlets based on a special designation given by the federal government.

The time is now for Canadians everywhere to stand up against the government overreach of Trudeau and raise their voices in opposition to his push to censor the internet.

To make your voice heard, please contact the senator for your province. Details on how to do so are below.

Mail may be sent postage-free to any senator at the following address:

Name of senator

the Senate of Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Canada

K1A 0A4

Click on link below to find your Senator

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

General information

[email protected]

1-800-267-7362

