Canadians elect 42 pro-life MPs despite Conservative Party loss

'We congratulate and celebrate the 42 pro-life candidates whom we green-lit and who were elected last night,' said Jeff Gunnarson, National President of Campaign Life Coalition

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The 2025 Federal election resulted in an increase of new pro-life MPs and the re-election of every pro-life incumbent.

“We congratulate and celebrate the 42 pro-life candidates whom we green-lit and who were elected last night,” said Jeff Gunnarson, National President of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC). “We especially congratulate the six new pro-life MPs who ran excellent campaigns and encourage them to bring the pro-life voice into our country’s hall of power.”

While the election was hailed by many as the most important in decades, tragically, the leaders of the mainstream parties abandoned the over 100,000 preborn children targeted annually by abortion.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney, albeit with a projected minority government, has promised to expand the Liberal Party’s ungodly policies that have turned Canada into a death machine destroying countless victims—not only the preborn but also the sick, elderly, disabled, and others who have been let down by the social system and continue to be killed by euthanasia,” said Gunnarson.

It was last month that Carney publicly declared his “unreserved” support for abortion, stating he “absolutely supports a woman’s right to choose” and would defend it “proudly and consistently.” The Liberal election platform pledged “permanent” taxpayer funding for abortion to continue across Canada and abroad and IVF subsidies of up to $20,000 per cycle.

Gunnarson also criticized the Conservative Party for treating the preborn child as a political liability and becoming virtually indistinguishable from the Liberals on foundational issues of life, marriage, and family. Poilievre defended abortion on more occasions than Carney and even undermined official Conservative Party policy (which protects free votes on matters of conscience), stating in the party’s election platform that under his leadership there will be “no laws, rules or regulations passed restricting abortion.”

Jack Fonseca, CLC’s Director of Political Operations, noted that Poilievre blew a massive lead in the polls, even losing his seat, by parroting many of the Liberals’ talking points, including Carney’s anti-life, anti-family stances. “This proves, once again, that trying to appear more pro-abortion and pro-LGBT than the Libs doesn’t win elections for the Conservative Party,” he said. “Failure to distinguish from the Liberals on moral issues results in electoral failure, every time.”

Gunnarson warned that difficult times may be ahead for Canadians who cherish life, family, and faith. “If Liberal policies usher in a time of chastisement, it is only God rendering to Canada what it deserves for abandoning His moral order—especially His commandment against murder, as it applies to preborn children, the sick, and the elderly. May God have mercy on our country.”

CLC thanks the almost 160 candidates it green-lit this election who ran principled campaigns in defence of life, including those representing the Conservative Party of Canada, the People’s Party of Canada, the Christian Heritage Party, the United Party of Canada, and others.

About Campaign Life Coalition

Campaign Life Coalition is a national, non-profit organization involved in political action and advocacy for legal and cultural change in Canada with respect to protecting human life & the family. For more info visit campaignlifecoalition.com.

