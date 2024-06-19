Canadians gather to protest LGBT ‘pride’ in schools at ‘One Nation Under God’ rally

The ‘One Nation Under God’ rally in Ottawa celebrated the roaring success of Canada’s second annual school walkout day against LGBT ‘pride,’ where some schools saw a 70% absence rate.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians gathered as “one nation under God” to protest the LGBT agenda in schools this weekend.

On Saturday, June 15, Canadian parents gathered on Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa to openly reject the LGBT agenda in schools, following the massive success of school walkouts to protest celebrating June as “pride” month.

“We’re going celebrate that day today with the One Nation Under God Rally,” event organizer and pro-family Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh told the crowds, according to footage from the Post Millennial.

El-Cheikh, the organizer of the Million Person March for Children on September 20 last year, is currently advocating for June to be dedicated to protecting children, not pushing LGBT ideology, and to be celebrated as “My Child June.”

“Canada’s children belong to Canada’s parents,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what is My Child June? Well for years now, we are Canadians and we don’t want to offend,” El-Chekh said.

“We’re not violent. We’re a peaceful country,” he continued. “Now, this is the thing that I think has been taken for granted because do not take our kindness for weakness.”

Kamel El-Cheikh at the One Nation Under God rally in Ottawa: “Canada’s children belong to Canada’s parents.” Footage by @DavidKrayden pic.twitter.com/Ertwn0dVIW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2024

“We are parents, and we are grandmothers and grandfathers” he continued, adding that his goal “was to bring people together and to build something that affirms the Canadian fabric. September 20 was not a one and done event,” he said.

Similarly, pro-family Dr. Anne Gillies condemned the LGBT “pride” flag flying, saying, “The pride flag, I want to tell you is a desecration to our national identity.”

Dr. Anne Gillies at the One Nation Under God rally in Ottawa: “The Pride flag I want to tell you is a desecration to our national identity.” Footage by @DavidKrayden pic.twitter.com/FjOe1BtrKb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2024

Following the speeches, Canadians marched through the streets of downtown Ottawa, holding pro-family signs and waving Canadian flags.

The protest follows the massive success of Canada’s second annual LGBT “pride” flag school walkout organized by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

In early June, public schools celebrating “pride” month experienced student absences as many Canadian families kept their children out of school from May 31 to June 4, instead participating in pray-ins at Catholic school boards and bishops’ offices.

While school boards and mainstream media are not reporting on the absences, El-Cheikh, who was personally involved in school walkouts in Ottawa, revealed that across the 31 French public schools in the Ottawa area, a 70% average absence rate was observed.

In one elementary school, 591 out of 738 students boycotted the LGBT “pride” flag ceremony on June 4.

Additionally, students in a total of eight provinces participated in the walkout campaign, compared with seven the year before. The participating provinces in 2024 include: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

Share











