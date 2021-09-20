Canadians have options when it comes to voting for pro-life candidates in federal election

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadians looking to support pro-life and pro-family candidates have well over 100 options to choose from as they vote in Monday’s 2021 federal election.
As it stands, Campaign Life Coalition’s voter guide endorses 132 pro-life candidates in 115 ridings.
A total of 338 candidates will be chosen by voters to sit in Canada’s parliament.
Many women who choose to undergo a medical abortion procedure (Mifegymiso in Canada) change their minds having taken the first pill.
And now, a safe and effective procedure called abortion pill reversal has been developed to assist these women in an attempt to help them save their pre-born child from the effects of this first pill (Mifepristone).
Abortion advocates are currently engaged in a campaign to silence the message that Alliance for Life Ontario is providing women undergoing a medical abortion in Canada, including even calling facts “mis-information”.
Our message is that there is a safe, effective (64%-68%) method that may save their child if they have second thoughts after starting the Mifegymiso process.
That's why Alliance for Life Ontario and LifeSiteNews are now partnering on this petition: To give Canadian women a second chance at choice!
Abortion Pill Reversal is being offered around the world with 2,000 little ones saved to-date.
But, in Canada, abortion advocates do not want women to have a second chance at choice! Alliance for Life Ontario's Facebook page has been taken down after erroneous complaints, and now their website abortionpillreversal.ca is being attacked.
Women deserve to know the truth about this second chance at choice and to know there are physicians trained and willing to help them try and save their child, if that is their choice.
We need your help to let the Minister of Health know that Canadian women do not give up their right to the truth when they choose induced abortion.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition today! Thank you.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Abortion Pill Reversal - A Second Chance: https://abortionpillreversal.ca/
Overall, there are 56 Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), 40 People’s Party of Canada (PPC), 23 Christian Heritage Party, 10 Independents, and 3 Libertarian Party of Canada candidates who have pro-life ratings, according to CLC.
A new “censorship law” enacted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prevents CLC from sharing publicly its pro-life voter guide during the election campaign period.
Despite this, private donors, supporters, or stakeholders of CLC “can still view” and access the voter guide if they first visit voteprolife.ca and set up an account as an “official subscriber.”
LifeSiteNews has also published an analysis of where major party leaders stand on issues of life, family and freedom.
Trudeau, who is also Liberal Party Leader, has repeatedly confirmed his pro-abortion stance.
Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Erin O’Toole on multiple occasions said he is “pro-choice.”
The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) bills itself as the “freedom” party and allows both pro-life and “pro-choice” candidates, but has no official stance on abortion.
It’s leader Maxime Bernier, while having a mixed voting record on life and family issues, said he is against “sex-selective abortion.”
“What is my personal opinion on that? I am the only leader of a political party that said publicly ‘I’m against sex-selective abortion.’ And I’m against late-term abortion … We are not a real democratic country when you can kill babies,” said Bernier.
Leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh has many times voted against life and family, notably when he was a member of provincial parliament (MPP) in Ontario.
In 2019, Singh tweeted: “Abortion is a fundamental right.”
Independent pro-life and pro-family candidate MP Derek Sloan is running in the Alberta riding of Banff-Airdrie.
The only fully pro-life party in Canada is the Christian Heritage Party.
Jack Fonseca, Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Director of Political Operations, told LifeSiteNews last week about his organization’s excitement over “so many candidates who have solid pro-life credentials.”
Recent polls show a near neck and neck race between the CPC and Trudeau’s Liberals, with most predicting whichever party wins to form a minority government.
Voting locations and times can be found on the Elections Canada website.