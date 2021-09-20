Canadians have options when it comes to voting for pro-life candidates in federal election

Many women who choose to undergo a medical abortion procedure (Mifegymiso in Canada) change their minds having taken the first pill.

And now, a safe and effective procedure called abortion pill reversal has been developed to assist these women in an attempt to help them save their pre-born child from the effects of this first pill (Mifepristone).

Abortion advocates are currently engaged in a campaign to silence the message that Alliance for Life Ontario is providing women undergoing a medical abortion in Canada, including even calling facts “mis-information”.

Our message is that there is a safe, effective (64%-68%) method that may save their child if they have second thoughts after starting the Mifegymiso process.

That's why Alliance for Life Ontario and LifeSiteNews are now partnering on this petition: To give Canadian women a second chance at choice!

Abortion Pill Reversal is being offered around the world with 2,000 little ones saved to-date.

But, in Canada, abortion advocates do not want women to have a second chance at choice! Alliance for Life Ontario's Facebook page has been taken down after erroneous complaints, and now their website abortionpillreversal.ca is being attacked.

Women deserve to know the truth about this second chance at choice and to know there are physicians trained and willing to help them try and save their child, if that is their choice.

We need your help to let the Minister of Health know that Canadian women do not give up their right to the truth when they choose induced abortion.

Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition today! Thank you.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Abortion Pill Reversal - A Second Chance: https://abortionpillreversal.ca/