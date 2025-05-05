Canadians launch petition calling for inquiry into recent federal election

'Concerned citizens of Canada, believe that recent irregularities and credible allegations of misconduct during the 2025 Federal Election undermine the integrity of our democratic process.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A petition has been launched calling for an “independent” investigation into alleged “irregularities” in Canada’s 2025 federal election, which saw the Liberal Party form a minority government under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The petition, listed on Change.org, is titled, “Call for an Independent Inquiry Into Federal Election Irregularities.” As of press time, the petition, started by “KL,” is closing in on 10,600 verified signatures.

The petition says. that “concerned citizens of Canada” “believe that recent irregularities and credible allegations of misconduct during the 2025 Federal Election undermine the integrity of our democratic process.”

“We believe Canadians deserve to have full trust in their electoral system. Democracy must be protected, and every vote must count—free from manipulation, coercion, or fraud,” the petition notes.

It calls upon the House of Commons to “Immediately launch an independent public inquiry into the administration of the election” to investigate, all “reports of voter suppression, misinformation, fraud, and other violations of the Canada Elections Act.”

The petition also calls for elections to mandate “third-party audits of election results in any ridings where irregularities or unethical conduct are alleged.”

Last week’s election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who also lost his seat to a Liberal rival. Poilievre’s riding was unusual in that it had 90 candidates named on the ballot, making the voting list in that riding incredibly long.

The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, election interference from China’s Communist Chinese Party (CCP) government has been a real issue in Canada in recent years.

Carney’s win has already sparked controversy in Canada, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith saying that her province could soon consider taking serious steps toward greater autonomy now that the Liberals have secured a fourth consecutive term.

One of Canada’s most well-known businessmen and conservative political commentators Brett Wilson, who supports Smith, shared the petition on X, asking people to consider signing it.

“Please skim and ideally sign – this thoughtful call to Investigate Irregularities in 2025 Canadian Federal Election,” wrote Wilson on Saturday.

Share











