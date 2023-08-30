Canadians may be blocked from news on Facebook, Instagram until after next election

'In the name of improving and 'protecting' our internet experience, Trudeau has instead deprived Canadians of news and information,' Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians could be blocked from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram until after the federal election as a result of the Trudeau government’s Online News Act.

On August 24, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that the negotiations between the government and media companies about the implementation of Bill C-18, also know as the Online News Act, may not be completed until the year 2025, the same year Canadians are expecting to hit the polls for another federal election.

Due to this delay, and because Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – has already begun to block Canadians from viewing news content shared on its platforms in the interim, Canadians could be left without access to news on Facebook and Instagram until after the next election.

“This demonstrates once again how [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau and his radical Liberals destroy everything they touch,” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews. “In the name of improving and ‘protecting’ our internet experience, Trudeau has instead deprived Canadians of news and information.”

Canada’s Senate passed the Online News Act, or Bill C-18, in June and it quickly became law. The new law, when fully implemented, will force social media companies to pay Canadian legacy media for news content shared on their platforms.

Under the new regulations, Canadians will likely be unable to share news on social media until after the upcoming federal election which could be called anytime between now and October 2025.

In the newly published guidelines, the CRTC, which oversees all telecommunications in Canada, said that it will “launch a public consultation this fall to gather views [concerning the implementation of the law],” and that “All comments received will form part of the public record and inform the CRTC decision.”

After the consultation phase, starting in the “Summer 2024,” the CRTC will “publish the framework and code of conduct,” and will “also recruit qualified independent arbitrators, consider applications for eligibility from news organizations, and begin information gathering.”

Not until 2025, says the CRTC, or when “eligible news organizations and arbitrators are in place,” “mandatory bargaining can begin” between all parties involved.

While the Trudeau government has publicly blamed Meta for the blocking of news, despite the blocking being a response to the Trudeau government’s own legislation, some are suggesting that Trudeau plans to use the social media blackout to his advantage during the lead-up to the next election.

“This was orchestrated, in case you were wondering,” independent journalist Keean Bexte posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This was orchestrated, in case you were wondering. https://t.co/w4bqtzHZgz — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) August 29, 2023

“Tell me Canada is free..” another user challenged.

Fonseca opined that the Liberals’ decision to keep Canadians blocked from seeing news until after the election reveals “that Trudeau and his handlers have made a calculation that their fortunes in the next election will benefit more from voters having no news.”

“They must believe that the majority of the press coverage Facebook would have pumped out between now and October 2025 will be negative towards Trudeau’s policies, and that any coverage of his disastrous and steadily falling polling numbers, will also hurt them in the next election as Canadians wake up to the fact that everyone hates what he’s done to the country,” he added.

“However, I don’t know if Trudeau is betting correctly,” Fonseca questioned, explaining that the Liberals routinely use mainstream media to smear their opponents. However, under Meta’s ban, all news, not just conservative outlets, have been blocked.

“So, while conspiring to keep news blocked on Facebook until after the next election may keep negative headlines about Trudeau away from the eyes of voters, it will also censor the coordinated smear jobs and hit pieces that the same outlets routinely publish against Conservatives to help Trudeau win elections,” he said.

“It’s a two-edged sword in that regard,” Fonseca continued. “But I guess Liberals have decided that they’ll win more than they’ll lose by preventing Canadians from seeing any news at all, on Facebook.”

“I hope they’ve guessed wrong,” he concluded, “but in any case, this whole saga with Trudeau’s internet censorship Bill C-18 provides more evidence still, for why Justin Trudeau is the most dangerous man in Canadian political history.”

Share











