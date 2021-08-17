Canadians oppose vaccine passports, mainstream media’s own polls show

The Canadian federal government announced last Friday that starting in October, COVID-19 jabs will be required to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

ONTARIO (LifeSiteNews) – Despite Canada’s government just days ago saying only the COVID-19 vaccinated would be allowed to travel domestically, some unofficial polls from the mainstream media have shown that Canadians are opposed to vaccine passports.

An August 11 Twitter poll conducted by the London Free Press found that out of 9,060 votes, 77.7 percent of respondents do not support “having a #COVID19 vaccine passport in Canada.” Only 22.3 percent of respondents voted in favor of vaccine passports.

Do you support having a #COVID19 vaccine passport in Canada? — London Free Press (@LFPress) August 11, 2021

Another Twitter poll conducted on August 9 by Niagara, Ontario radio station NewsTalk 610 found that, out of 10,190 votes, 82.3 percent of respondents answered “no” to the question, “Do you think Ontario should implement a vaccine passport or certificate program?”

Only 16.7 percent of respondents answered “yes” with one percent answering “No – rely more on tests.”

POLL | Do you think Ontario should implement a vaccine passport or certificate program? — NewsTalk 610 CKTB (@610CKTB) August 9, 2021

A recent poll conducted by the National Citizens Coalition (NCC) reported that when it comes to vaccine passports, an overwhelming majority said “no.”

A total of 84 percent of respondents made up NCC supporters and “grassroots” Canadians said that they would not support a “vaccine passport” which would be used to restrict those without COVID-19 jabs.

When asked if they would vote for a politician who “supports those kinds of restrictions,” a total of 79 percent of respondents said “no.”

Additionally, 91 percent of respondents in the NCC poll said they would not support additional COVID-19 lockdowns come the fall.

The NCC bills itself as a group with the “express goal to stand up for Canadian taxpayers and to champion small-c conservative values.”

By contrast, one Maru Public Opinion poll claims that over 75 percent of Canadians would back a system for proving vaccination status.

The Canadian federal government under Liberal Party Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last Friday that starting in October, Canada will be mandating COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also said that the government will require employees in the federally regulated “air, rail and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated.”

“In addition the vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travelers. This includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations such as cruise ships,” said Alghabra.

Alghabra said in addition to mandating COVID-19 jabs for domestic travel for Canadians, all federal workers will be required to be jabbed by October.

Last Wednesday, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said that a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

According to Mendicino, the federal vaccine passport is being developed in conjunction with all Canadian provinces and will be for those who have been fully vaccinated. It will include one’s COVID-19 jab type, and where and when it was given.

Trudeau did say in June that in the fall the federal government will be rolling out a system of “national certification of vaccination status” that travelers can use to prove they’ve had the “full” two doses of the COVID-19 jab.

Currently, both Manitoba and Quebec have forms of vaccine proof one can attain in digital form.

The government of Quebec recently said that it will go ahead with enforcing vaccine passports come the fall.

Recently, two provincial premiers have come out against COVID-19 vaccine passports, Alberta’s Jason Kenney and Ontario’s Doug Ford.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently said that his government will neither introduce a provincial “vaccine passport” nor accept one if imposed at the federal level. He has also passed a bill that removed a mandatory vaccination clause in provincial law.

The Ontario government under Ford recently said that mandating that students and staff have COVID injections before being allowed to return to class and that schoolchildren will not be segregated based on their vaccine status.

Ford has been a strong advocate for COVID-19 injections but has also rejected the idea of vaccine passports. In July he told reporters his government will neither make COVID-19 injections mandatory nor create “a split society” by implementing local vaccine passports.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

All travelers entering Canada are now subject to a new border screening program that uses biometrics. Travelers coming to Canada from the U.S who wish to be exempt from mandatory quarantine are required to be fully vaccinated.

Trudeau announced Sunday that Canadians will be headed to the polls on September 20 for a federal election.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole recently said that all Canadians should get COVID-19 injections but then said last Friday that his party “supports” Canadians’ rights to “determine their own health choices.”

However, on Sunday O’Toole said he supports vaccine passports but also noted those without a jab should be able to travel so long as they produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Canadian civil liberties lawyer James Kitchen told LifeSiteNews that making COVID-19 jabs a condition to travel within Canada is “deeply” concerning and Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms was put in place to prevent such overreach.

“This is what civil liberties advocates like me were deeply concerned about even in the spring of 2020 when lockdown policies were first imposed. Any student of history with both eyes open could have seen then that mandatory vaccinations were coming,” said Kitchen.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

