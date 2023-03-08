Canadians scoff at Trudeau appointing his own ‘independent’ investigator to look into China election meddling

Conservative Party MP Melissa Lantsmann tweeted, 'This doesn’t meet the bar of transparency. Not even close.”

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Canadian pastors, politicians, and media pundits spared no words in blasting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement on Monday that he would appoint a “Special Rapporteur” to investigate alleged Canadian election meddling by Communist China instead of holding a full independent public inquiry.

According to Trudeau, the “Independent Special Rapporteur” will be an “eminent Canadian.” However, after it was announced that Trudeau himself will be making the appointment, the decision was immediately blasted by opposition politicians.

“Trudeau to appoint a ‘special rapporteur’ to consult on whether or not a public inquiry is needed into foreign interference. Ok. This doesn’t meet the bar of transparency. Not even close,” tweeted Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Melissa Lantsman on Monday.

Cory Morgan, a columnist for the Western Standard, said it’s now obvious that Trudeau is trying to brush aside Chinese Communist Party (CCP) election meddling.

“It’s official. Trudeau is trying to sweep the CCP interference under the rug. Will Jagmeet stand up and be a leader or not? We need a true, full, independent inquiry. Nothing less,” Morgan tweeted Monday.

On Monday, Trudeau chose not to launch a full public inquiry but instead appointed an “independent special rapporteur” to look into possible foreign election interference by the CCP.

The “Special Rapporteur” will have a “wide mandate to make expert recommendations on protecting and enhancing Canadians’ faith in our democracy.”

Trudeau added that this “Rapporteur” will make “public recommendations” on whether there should be a “formal inquiry or some other independent review process.”

Conservative Party head Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the official opposition, asked Tuesday, “Why do we need a special rapporteur? What does this rapporteur even do? It sounds like a fake job.”

“We need someone who actually has a real work plan and what we said is we need an independent and open investigation headed by someone approved by all parties in the House of Commons, not another liberal establishment Ottawa Insider.”

CPC MP Michael Cooper said, “Trudeau’s announcement this evening is nothing but a smokescreen. He wants to keep Beijing’s election meddling behind closed doors to avoid answering the real question: What did he know, and when? We’re not backing down on calling Telford to committee to get answers,” Cooper tweeted.

Alberta pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was jailed for months for going against COVID health rules, also took a shot at Trudeau’s “Special Rapporteur.”

“Canada has become a dictatorship under your Tyranny! Resign you traitor,” Pawlowski tweeted.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship,” and his labeling of the nation as his favorite country other than his own.

While the scandal has been brewing for some time, the issue really took off on February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take any action.

The Global News report also revealed that Liberal MP Han Dong was alleged by security officials as being one of no less than 11 Toronto-area candidates who had clandestine support from CCP officials in the 2019 election.

Furthermore, it was alleged by sources that Dong is a willing partner in China’s election meddling network operating in Canada.

