Canadians shouldn’t be surprised Trudeau got away with invoking the Emergencies Act

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Andrew Lawton joins Jonathon to give his take on the recent ruling that backed Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy. The two discuss why the ruling shouldn’t surprise us, the problems with “pandemic amnesty,” and developments related to the Freedom Convoy protests we should continue to watch for in 2023.

Lawton believes the Freedom Convoy protests, which authorities put an end to exactly one year ago, did not meet the most important criteria needed to lawfully invoke the Emergencies Act.

READ: Judge rules Trudeau gov’t use of Emergencies Act against Freedom Convoy was ‘reasonable’

“Even if a couple of the lower [thresholds] were met, it failed in the higher ones,” he says. “It requires there to be a threat to the security of Canada that causes an emergency that is national in proportion, and it also requires this [to be] something that cannot be dealt with by any other existing laws. And what we heard from police witnesses who testified was that they had all of these other tools at their disposal, and they had plans, they were working on plans, and it was really incompetence that sidelined them more than the lack of legal tools available.”

Despite the disappointing outcome, Lawton argues that feeling too disappointed means one’s expectations for the commission that oversaw the Emergencies Act investigation were too high. It’s very hard to hold government officials accountable, especially those at the highest levels like Trudeau.

In fact, Lawton notes, there has been a noticeable shift in Canadian rhetoric (and Western rhetoric more broadly) about the idea of a “pandemic amnesty,” where we’re all conveniently supposed to forget about tyrannical COVID restrictions and fearmongering about the virus. But such an idea only benefits — and indeed is championed by — those people who “have the most to lose” in an investigation of COVID tyranny.

READ: ‘Canada is dead’: Prominent Canadians blast Emergencies Act ruling exonerating Trudeau

“So the story throughout the pandemic has been that yesterday’s conspiracy theory and misinformation is today’s government press release. And in spite of that, there still hasn’t been this realization or this public admission from people that maybe we were too swift to condemn people who, even if they don’t end up being right, had a reason to be skeptical early on,” he adds.

For his part, Lawton is pessimistic about the ability of Canadian courts and political processes to hold government leaders and bureaucrats accountable for their heavy-handed edicts, especially since “virtually every government in the country went along with [them].”

But he still says we should pay attention to what happens in the ongoing legal battles of Freedom Convoy leaders like Tamara Lich. For that and more, listen to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show below:

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

