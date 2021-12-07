Canadians to honor 75th anniversary of ‘Nuremberg medical code’ with rally against COVID tyranny

'We will remember those doctors’ crimes, and honour the Doctors Trial that birthed the ten medical principles of the Nuremberg Code which became international law.'

VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds are expected to attend a freedom rally Thursday in the capital of British Columbia to honor the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg medical code and to protest against draconian COVID laws and jab mandates.

“We, the people of BC, will take our stand in front of the legislature in Victoria on Thursday, December 9 to honour the Nuremberg medical code and to protect our rights guaranteed under the highest laws of Canada, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms enshrined in our Canadian Constitution,” reads the group’s event page. “This supreme Canadian legal document was created to protect people’s rights from corruption from all quarters, including governments or their agents.”

The rally sponsor is a group called Common Ground, which says the event will recall how December 9, 2021, is the “75th anniversary of the Doctors Trial’s first day.”

“MD’s were convicted and sentenced to death for their atrocities. What began as pretense of medical care became the concentration camps. One of the first groups signing on to support the Nazi’s Final Solution were doctors,” say the event sponsors. “We will remember those doctors’ crimes, and honour the Doctors Trial that birthed the ten medical principles of the Nuremberg Code which became international law.”

The “75th Anniversary of Nuremberg Doctors Trial” rally will start at 3 p.m. at the British Columbia legislature grounds in Victoria.

The rally is expected to feature prominent Canadian doctors as speakers, such as Dr. Charles Hoffe and Dr. Daniel Nagase. It will be followed by a “sunset ceremony.”

Common Ground says the “hard earned medical ethics and principles are significant during our current covid epoch” where civil rights are being eroded “by politicians and their unelected bureaucrats.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 7143 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We must never forget how those medical crimes against humanity crept into a modern culture, and, how corruption of civic values erodes a country where distracted citizens are fed fear by power-hungry leaders,” say the event sponsors.

Like all provinces in Canada, British Columbia has enacted both a COVID vaccine passport as well as jab mandates for healthcare workers. The mandate resulted in a staffing crisis after many workers were fired for refusing to take COVID shots.

The rally organizers say that top politicians in British Columbia used “COVID to grab dictatorial powers through” emergency powers, and that “[p]ower has corrupted” them.

“They have disregarded The Nuremberg Code: Directives for Human Experimentation established during the Doctors Trial. They mandate measures and push experimental gene therapy injections titled ‘vaccines’ in order to avoid liability,” says Common Ground. “They can call them ‘vaccines’ a million times, but they are still not vaccines. They do not make the recipient immune from the disease they purport to protect people from. The shots are still experimental.”

It was at a similar event back in October where Nagase gained notoriety for speaking out against government COVID rules while giving his account working in an Alberta hospital.

Nagase was then blacklisted by Alberta Health Services (AHS) for treating his COVID patients with ivermectin and for speaking out.

Recently, Dr. Steven Pelech raised his concerns over his government’s drive to use COVID-19 jabs on the young, citing reports they cause heart inflammation.

Former British Columbia Premier Bill Vander Zalm recently warned that the “end game” for COVID and jab mandates seems to be a “Great Reset” that will lead to a type of global communistic order.

Dr. Peter McCullough, who is a world-class COVID-19 expert, said that those who develop COVID have “complete and durable immunity. And (that’s) a very important principle: complete and durable. You can’t beat natural immunity.”

The four COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for ages 5 and up, all have connections to cells derived from aborted babies.

All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men. All of the COVID jabs are still experimental, with clinical trials not being completed until 2023.

Share











