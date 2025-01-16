Canadians warned to watch out for euthanasia purveyors who kill ‘weak, sick, old and vulnerable’

Delta Hospice Society president Angelina Ireland cautioned that 'apparently now Canadians themselves are just seen as a resource commodity to be culled and plundered. It is an inevitable evolution of the Death Cult.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The head of one of Canada’s top pro-life hospices warned Canadians they must stay alert and on guard against the “Death Cult” of the planned expansion of legal euthanasia, reminding people that “no one is safe” from the “killing.”

“Once the government is given the power to kill its citizens, no one is safe,” Delta Hospice Society (DHS) president Angelina Ireland told LifeSiteNews regarding the continued push by some in Canada to expand euthanasia to children.

Ireland noted that Canada allows abortion with “no laws to protect the unborn in the womb,” so it “continues to kill the weak, sick, old and vulnerable outside the womb.”

“Apparently now Canadians themselves are just seen as a resource commodity to be culled and plundered. It is an inevitable evolution of the Death Cult,” she warned.

Ireland noted how expanding euthanasia will lead it to become a “downward spiral of ever-increasing tolerance for killing with no checks or balances as that power becomes boundless.”

“I wonder, when will Canadians have had enough?” she observed.

As it stands now, the DHS, as reported by LifeSiteNews, is offering a free “Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit” that will help vulnerable Canadians “protect themselves” from “predatory” healthcare workers who push euthanasia on the defenseless.

The kit from the DHS was put together to “protect Canadians from the behemoth ‘Empire MAiD,’” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal government legalized MAiD in 2016, the deadly program has continued to relax its rules on who is eligible for death.

In 2021, the program expanded from killing only terminally ill patients to allowing the chronically ill to qualify. Since then, the government has sought to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

In February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

According to data published by Health Canada on December 11 in its fifth annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAiD), 15,342 people were approved for and died by euthanasia in 2023.

A total of 14,721 deaths were in cases where illness or disability were likely down the road or considered “reasonably foreseeable.” These are called Track 1 MAiD deaths.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, 1 in 20 Canadian deaths in 2023 came from assisted suicide.

Canadian pro-life leaders have criticized the Trudeau government’s continued push for expanding MAiD.

Instances of people being offered MAiD as a solution to their health issues have become commonplace in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews reported last month that nearly half of non-terminally ill Canadians who choose euthanasia say they are lonely.

Official government data shows that about half of Canadians who are not terminally ill yet wanted to end their lives via state-sanctioned assisted suicide did so last year because they said they were lonely.

