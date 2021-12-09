Cancel culture ignores history: Victimizing people destroys civilization

Canadian author and political analyst Mark Milke joined Jonathon to discuss his bestselling book on 'the victim cult.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Jonathon van Maren talked with the author of a bestselling book about identity politics, the dangers of victimization in today’s cancel culture, and radical new changes in how modern society views history.

Mark Milke is a public policy analyst working in Canada and served as an advisor to Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney. He is also a regular columnist for top Canadian newspapers and is the author of multiple books, including The Victim Cult: How the Culture of Blame Hurts Everyone and Wrecks Civilizations.

Milke joined Jonathon’s weekly podcast to discuss this book and how historical examples show that when societies victimize a certain group of people it only leads to the destruction of civilizations. He called out elites in government and academia for “weaponizing the past against the present.”

The author mentioned that similarly to how Marxists in the 20th century wanted to create a “utopian future,” today those in “the victim cult” want to make the past a utopia, thereby changing the objective truths of history.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, iTunes, and Google Play.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe here.

Share











