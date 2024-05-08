Canceled journalist, Rumble CEO blow lid off Brazil’s ‘dictatorial’ policies at congressional hearing

(LifeSiteNews) — An explosive Congressional subcommittee hearing chaired by Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey on Tuesday exposed the numerous anti-free speech, dictatorial policies that have been enacted in Brazil under socialist Lula de Silva.

“Brazil: A Crisis of Democracy, Freedom, & Rule of Law?” lasted just over two hours in the Rayburn Office Building in Washington, D.C. Three of the individuals who testified shined light on human rights abuses carried out under what one witness called the “de facto dictator” of the country, left-wing Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Much like the United States after Donald Trump’s disputed election loss in 2020, Brazil has been ruled by liberal tyrants after Jair Bolsonaro was replaced in 2022 by Lula de Silva, a convicted felon who previously served as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010.

Bolsonaro and his conservative supporters have long maintained election irregularities and even outright fraud. Many of them have had their bank accounts frozen, social media channels removed, or thrown in jail for daring to challenge the mainstream media and de Moraes’ claims about what transpired.

Tucker Carson interviewed Eduardo Bolsonaro, Jair’s son, as well as canceled Brazilian journalist Paulo Figuerido on his X show earlier this year to discuss what has been going on in the country. Figuerido, the grandson of one of Brazil’s former presidents, told Carlson, who said he believes the CIA “obviously” helped run a coup there, declared that Brazil is “not a democracy anymore.”

Ep. 78 The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims. pic.twitter.com/U2C7P0K91O — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 29, 2024



Figueiredo lives in exile in south Florida after having his passport taken from him when Lula took over. Figuerido testified at the hearing Tuesday with dozens of energetic Brazilian activists, lawmakers, and other supporters seated in the room behind him.

Figueiredo told Smith and the half-dozen or so lawmakers who attended that U.S. lawmakers should visit his country, hold more hearings on the corruption taking place, and withhold funds or sanction Brazilian officials enacting anti-democratic measures.

Speech by journalist Paulo Figueiredo at the American Congress. Brazil in English, 07 de maio de 2024 (2/5) pic.twitter.com/nfEd8vnZgj — Admilson Quintino Sales Junior/AQSJR68 (@asales7) May 8, 2024



American investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger as well as Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski also spoke at the hearing. Pavlovski recalled that Brazil’s crackdown on free speech forced them to no longer do business in the country. Elon Musk has also been embroiled in a lawsuit with de Moraes over X’s operations in the country, which Shellenberger has reported on.

Amazing opening statement from @chrispavlovski today. The fact that the media, and other big social media platforms are silent on this outrageous assault on freedom of speech is very telling. pic.twitter.com/b8LnI93gDZ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 7, 2024



Pavlovski further noted that Rumble has received a number of “troubling” requests from governments across the world, including France, Australia, and New Zealand, to silence influencers and commentators from sharing their views on certain political affairs. He explained that the requests should “alarm everyone” and that United States has “been silent” on attacks on free speech.



Smith has represented New Jersey’s 4th congressional district since 1981. He currently serves as the Chairman of the House Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee. He previously sent a letter to the Organization of American States requesting information on the “serious allegations of human rights violations committed by Brazilian officials on a large scale.” He told witnesses on Tuesday that he looks forward to following up on their testimony to combat the abuses taking place in Brazil.

