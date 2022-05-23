Canceled priest wants to help silenced clergy with new retreat center

Father John Lovell of the Coalition of Canceled Priests joins Stella on this week's Ladies of LifeSite.

(LifeSiteNews) — Father John Lovell of the Coalition of Canceled Priests joins Stella on this week’s Ladies of LifeSite. He shares the group’s plans to purchase a retreat house for censored clergy, as well as details about their upcoming conference in Wisconsin.

Click here to help the Coalition with their purchase.

Father Lovell says he wants to make sure canceled priests have a place to stay, since bishops oftentimes won’t let such a priest go back to the rectory to pack up his own things, leaving the priest to find someone else to do it for him.

“Many, many canceled priests are basically told that ‘You have to go live here,’ or ‘Go live there,’ or not given even an option to live, basically turned out onto the streets, and we want to make sure that priests have a place to stay,” he says. “But even if we do not have a lot of canceled priests living at one time at the property, we would still want it to be a place of pilgrimage for both priests and laity, a place for a retreat center.”

Father Lovell also discussed the upcoming first annual Coalition for Canceled Priests conference and banquet on June 23 and 24. The event will take place at the Eclipse Event Center in Beloit, Wisconsin, right on the border with Illinois. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

“We would love to get 800 people” to attend, Father Lovell says.

Listen to this week’s episode below or by clicking here.

Ladies of LifeSite offers commentary on family life, what it’s like being a young adult in our contemporary age, the challenges that come with living faith-based lives in our modern culture, and more! Join us every week as we discuss current events in light of being daughters of God.

To listen to any of our past episodes on LifeSiteNews.com, click here. Also, please give Ladies of LifeSite a follow on Spotify and Acast, where we will also post new episodes each Monday. Sign up for email updates of each new episode by clicking here.

Click here to help the Coalition with their purchase.

Share











