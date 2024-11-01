Cancer patient says doctor suggested euthanasia, telling her ‘God uses tools to help us’

The woman's story of being offered medical assistance in dying is not uncommon today in Canada, said Angelina Ireland, president of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian woman who was ill with cancer recounted how she empathically said “no” to her doctor who gave her unsolicited advice to not only consider euthanasia but suggested that “God” was OK with it.

The incident involved a client of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS) who was hospitalized with stage 4 cancer. DHS president Angelina Ireland shared the story with LifeSiteNews.

“When the doctor came for her visit, it was always in the morning to see how I was feeling. One day, she decided to offer me MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying),” said the woman, who remains unnamed for privacy reasons.

“I quickly said no and then showed her my bookmark that said, ‘God all things are possible.’ She agreed with me and then added that God uses tools to help us, and MAiD was a help for those in great pain.”

The woman noted how she felt “sad” that instead of “offering hope for me” the doctor “wanted me ‘gone.’”

“The doctor didn’t realize that God has such a big plan for his children, that one’s life, no matter what, is sacred and precious, that God through Jesus puts hope in our hearts daily to sustain us,” she said.

“And if God wants to use my life longer for even one more miracle, it will be worth it.”

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that her client’s story is all too common in Canada these days, noting that in this particular case, to “add further injury to this crime, the perpetrator describes euthanasia as a tool of God!”

Ireland said that the Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers (CAMAP), which receives funding from the federal government, “creates publications giving advice to the medical community on how to supply euthanasia to Canadians.”

“One of the most egregious pieces of ‘literature’ that CAMAP produces is its publication called ‘Bringing up Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) as a Clinical Care Option.’ Within, it unapologetically declares recommendation #4, ‘This document intends to guide clinicians regarding their professional obligation to bringing up MAiD as a care option for patients,’” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

“It goes on to basically instruct how medical professionals can skirt the Criminal Code of Canada and not be charged under Section 241, Counsel to Suicide, which is a crime.”

To combat Canadians being coerced into MAiD, which LifeSiteNews has covered, the DHS is offering a free “Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit” to help vulnerable people “protect themselves” from “predatory” healthcare workers who push euthanasia on the defenseless.

The kit was put together to “protect Canadians from the behemoth ‘Empire MAiD,’” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

The DHS is currently operating out of a small office after its Irene Thomas Hospice and the Supportive Care Centre were taken by British Columbia’s Fraser Health Authority. The DHS was given no compensation for its assets, which Ireland estimated at $9 million.

The DHS is now actively seeking patients in the healthcare system who would be like “Guardian Angels,” and also has recently launched a Do Not Euthanize (DNE) National Registry that it says will help “defend” vulnerable citizens’ lives from “premature death by euthanasia.”

In February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection under the nation’s MAiD program since 2016 stands at close to 65,000, with an estimated 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone. Many fear that because the official statistics are manipulated the number may be even higher.

