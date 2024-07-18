Candace Owens, Alex Jones share who they think was behind Trump assassination attempt

Theories ranged from an 'inside group' of people to those who want war with Russia and Iran.

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

(LifeSiteNews) — Candace Owens spoke with InfoWars founder Alex Jones on her podcast this week about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. Owens wasted little time asking Jones for his thoughts on who approved the order and why.

While noting that we are currently living in “the most dangerous time” in American history, Jones said there was a clear “stand-down” order given to the Secret Service so the gunman could get off a shot from his “perfect location” on top of the building where police were stationed.

Jones theorized that “pre-programming” and “mind control” were used on the shooter not only by the Never Trump media but also by the Deep State and messaging that was amplified by the Democratic Party. Jones ultimately laid blame for the “administrative order” on an “inside group” of people, particularly Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has repeatedly refused to grant Trump more.

Owens then asked Jones why Trump’s enemies wouldn’t just let him get elected. Jones responded by claiming that Trump isn’t aware of everything the Deep State is doing with humanoid clones and other bizarre operations and that they hate him because he really just wants to spread prosperity.

Owens pushed back on that allegation by arguing that it is Trump’s anti-war rhetoric that likely caused them to take action. “They want war with Russia and Iran,” she said, alluding to NATO and Israel. Jones agreed and said the “Anglo-American empire is falling apart.”

Owens then wondered what would have happened in the U.S. had Trump been assassinated. Jones said that his “war games” simulations indicate there could have been a bomb attack at the White House and that Iran or a deranged Trump supporter would have been blamed for it. Then, the internet would have been cut off, Hamas “sleeper cells” in the U.S. would have been activated, and America “would be on fire” within days. Owens recalled the recent news that Iran wants to assassinated Trump is the same strategy used after 9/11 to get patriots to enlist in the military.

Jones further stated that he believes the Deep State will continue to try to kill Trump while he is on his plane or with a “megaton bomb,” a “tactical nuke,” or poisoning. He also said viewers should not forget that globalists are “25 years ahead” of where current publicly available artificial intelligence is at. He predicted that global elites want to devastate humanity with wars and set up a technological “dark age” similar to The Hunger Games movies where people are monitored. Owens agreed by saying she believes there is a depopulation agenda being implemented.

Owens previously worked for the Daily Wire, where she was forced out after repeatedly stating “Christ is King.” She converted to Catholicism earlier this year.

