Candace Owens calls out Trump for supporting Israel’s war on Iran, attacking Tucker Carlson

President Trump called Tucker Carlson ‘kooky’ after Carlson accused Trump of being ‘complicit’ in Israel’s attack on Iran.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative commentator Candace Owens called out President Donald Trump for attacking Tucker Carlson as “kooky” for criticizing his support of Israel’s war on Iran.

On Friday, Carlson accused Trump in his newsletter of being “complicit” in Israel’s attack on Iran, an “act of war.” Carlson had earlier noted in his “Morning Note:”

“While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s events.”

“Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out,” Carlson added.

Trump was defensive when Carlson’s remark about his complicity in Israel’s attack was brought to his attention during the G7 Summit. He replied, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”

Later on Truth Social, Trump insulted Carlson, writing, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that,” IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

On Tuesday evening, Owens rebuked Trump for going after Carlson — who, she pointed out, was “very gracious” in his criticism of Trump’s foreign policy, calling the president a “good man” — and for violating his campaign promise to stay out of foreign wars.

“Trump just fractured his base,” Owens declared. “What was the mandate? Keep Americans out of foreign affairs. No war.”

She highlighted the fact that even before he ran for president, Trump slammed Barack Obama for coming close to starting a war with Iran. Trump later called the U.S. war in Iraq a “big fat mistake” during a Republican presidential primary debate.

Owens later noted, “Trump initially signaled that America had nothing to do with what happened in Iran. That America was not going to get involved. That he was negotiating peace.”

“I don’t know what’s happened to Trump … he is now attacking people who have remained consistent, who are standing against our involvement in the Middle East on the basis of the fact that regime changes have never worked there,” Owens remarked.

The president has also brushed aside the assessment of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon” and that its leader “has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003,” as she testified before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in late March.

Asked about this conclusion of the intelligence community, Trump responded, “I don’t care what she said, I think they were very close to having it.”

Owens admonished, “You don’t care what your director of national intelligence says? Because Bibi Netanyahu called you up and said, ‘Yeah, we need a pretext for war … ”

“You have to come up with something hysterical to make people believe we have this never-ending right to kill human beings,” Owens observed. “It’s carte blanche that has been handed to Israel to continually murder human beings in the Middle East … at the benefit of no one but Israel.”

Now, in contrast to his earlier voiced opposition to involvement in war with Iran, Trump is “using ‘we’ to describe what is happening in Iran right now,” Owens pointed out.

On Tuesday, Trump not only used “we” with reference to military operations in Iran, but acknowledged the use U.S.-manufactured weapons, writing on Truth Social:

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

Owens went on to decry the fact that Israel has needlessly chosen to “murder” Palestinians, when — if all Israel wanted was their land — the amount of money being spent on Israeli weapons could have been used to buy out Palestinian property.

“They could have just gone and said, ‘Hey, I give you a million dollars for your home. This is a nice piece of real estate.’ But they chose to murder them. They are choosing to carpet bomb them, to gaslight Americans and call us antisemites for noticing the Holocaust,” Owens said.

“Did Trump betray his base?” she went on to ask. She proceeded to show a clip of Dave Smith on the podcast Breaking Points declaring that Trump’s support of Israel’s war with Iran is “absolutely a betrayal of everything that he ran and campaigned on and everything that he stood for.”

“The neocons won. They have infiltrated successfully the MAGA movement,” Owens concluded.

