Candace Owens calls out ‘Zionist media’ after being denied entrance to Australia

The recent Catholic convert and popular podcast host plans to appeal the decision in an Australian court.

(LifeSiteNews) — Candace Owens is hitting back after the top immigration officer in Australia denied her visa application, preventing her from conducting a planned speaking tour in the country that was to discuss the Kingship of Christ, among other topics.

On Owens’ podcast yesterday, she said that the primary reason she is been attacked is because the “Zionist media empire” is not happy about her highlighting the devastation wrought by the Israeli military on Palestinians, especially children, which LifeSite has covered extensively.

“They’re angry that they’ve put this narrative out about me and … despite everything they have done to destroy my character and to beat down my will, that I’m still happy, that I’m still smiling, and that I’m still at the top of the Spotify charts,” she said.

Owens, a recent convert to Catholicism, also told her viewers that Australia Immigration Minister Tony Burke alerted the press about his decision despite the application process being private.

“Unless I spoke about this, no one should have known about this, but they chose to leak this, which I think is absolutely stunning,” she said.

Owens plans to appeal the decision in an Australian court. LifeSite has launched a petition calling on the Australian government to allow Owens to enter the country. It has received more than 12,000 signatures in the past 24 hours. Click here to add your name.

As reported by LifeSite earlier this week, Burke appears to have been motivated to cancel Owens due to Jewish pressure groups. This summer, the Australian-based Anti-Defamation Commission accused Owens of anti-Semitic remarks, which she dismissed on her podcast as a worn out “Hitler hoax” strategy.

“The determined punishment for me for not turning a blind eye to (the atrocities committed by the Israeli military) … has been ‘I’m going to take away your money and I’m going to ruin your reputation; I’m going to have journalists that are Zionists try to essentially assassinate your character online,’” she said.

“I accept that because to me I’m not going to remove my humanity for money, it doesn’t work for me, it doesn’t work for me as a Christian,” Owens also remarked while sharing footage of Palestinian children with their limbs blown off.

Owens’ tour was supposed to be held in November, just five months after Tucker Carlson conducted his own five-city speaking gig in the country. During one of his events, Carlson expressed support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while simultaneously excoriating a woke journalist who was defending the COVID shot. Australian freedom activist Monica Smit has since released a YouTube video calling for Owens to be allowed into the country.

Owens has not backed down from exposing Zionist influence in the press after her departure from the Daily Wire this summer for repeatedly using “Christ is King” messaging. Since then, she has debated degenerate U.S.-based Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on social media and television and has repeatedly called out various actions of the Israeli military.

“Any person, country, group or lobby that can do this stuff in broad daylight and have the entire media back them up, and harass the people who have a humane response to (the war in Palestine) … that’s a great risk to my children’s future, because what if that group decides that America is the enemy,” Owens said.

Owens, who responded in a video today, was scheduled to appear next month in Auckland (New Zealand), Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide to discuss topics such as free speech and “why Christ really is king,” among other subjects liberals disdain.

In August, Owens defended her tour during an appearance on a Sydney-based radio station. “It’s kind of incredible to think people could be so fearful of just speech and conversation,” she said. “I was quite surprised to see that they were like ‘Don’t give her a visa, she’s a bad person.’ But I promise you it is not going to harm you to hear different ideas.”

