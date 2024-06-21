Candace Owens interviews ‘The Hill’ commentator fired for stance on Israel-Gaza war

The recent Catholic convert and Briahna Joy Gray stayed away from their obvious political differences but agreed on the need for free speech on the war.

(LifeSiteNews) — Candace Owens is continuing her fight to expose Zionist influence over American politics.

On a recent “Candace” podcast, the recent convert to Catholicism hosted Briahna Joy Gray to talk about her dismissal from The Hill for her perspective on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Gray’s appearance on Owens’ show is notable in that she is a supporter of Black Lives Matter and previously served as the national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Sanders, who supports abortion, has repeatedly called out the influence groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) have over U.S. lawmakers.

While the pair mostly stayed away from their obvious political differences, they agreed on the need for free speech on the matter.

“It seems like our country is being held hostage by Israel,” Owens said during the broadcast.

Gray had been hosting The Hill’s “Rising” program alongside libertarian Robby Soave. She said producers of the show were increasingly exerting influence on how the war in Gaza was being covered. She recalled that they would only invite certain guests to come on the show while blocking someone like Norman Finkelstein, a Jewish commentator who Owens had on her Daily Wire podcast.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Gray interviewed Yaden Gonen, the sister of an Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas. Gray rolled her eyes at one point in their respectful discussion, which veered into claims of sexual abuse.

The Hill’s @briebriejoy rolling her eyes and sighing after Yarden Gonen, sister of a hostage in Gaza, asking her to believe rape victims. No low this person won’t sink to, truly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/d3A5mW0lsK — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 5, 2024



Owens defended Gray and argued that she did not act in a despicable manner, as her critics have argued.

After the interview, Gray announced on X that The Hill decided to let her go. She claimed it was part of a “coordinated effort.”

“There should be no doubt that (The Hill) has a clear pattern of suppressing speech — particularly when it’s critical of the state of Israel,” she said.

It finally happened. The Hill has fired me. There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech — particularly when it’s critical of the state of Israel. This is why they fired @kthalps, & it was only a matter of time before they fired me.… pic.twitter.com/lLqgWjgOIV — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 6, 2024



During a poignant moment in the conversation, Owens drew attention to recent remarks by Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky to Tucker Carlson about AIPAC keeping tabs on politicians.

While noting that Massie is one of her favorite elected officials, she warned him in a tongue-in-cheek manner to be mindful of what he says.

“There was once a president who wanted to make AIPAC register as (a) foreign (agent) and he ended up shot … so Thomas Massie better be careful,” she remarked.

Kennedy and his brother, then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy, had taken steps to have AIPAC’s precursor, the American Zionist Council, register as a foreign entity in the early 1960s. Doing so has legal consequences that restrict an organization’s ability to influence lawmakers and opens them up to government oversight.

Kennedy had also opposed Israel’s efforts to build a nuclear weapons program. He wanted regular U.S. inspections of their Dimona facility before his untimely assassination in November 1963.

Owens and Gray further lamented the Israeli military’s view of “cheap” Palestinian life. They both argued that killing innocent civilians, especially children, is abhorrent.

Owens additionally said AIPAC seeks to shut down debate with bills like the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” instead of engaging in conversations with those who are worried about Israel’s influence in the U.S.

