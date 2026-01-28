Candace Owens mocks TPUSA’s ‘cease and desist’ letter, calls it ‘lawfare’ to protect immorality

‘You can't buy people because you want to be immoral,’ Candace Owens said of TPUSA’s first steps toward litigation. ‘It would be unconscionable’ to remain silent after Kirk’s murder.

(LifeSiteNews) — With humorous and biting sarcasm, popular Catholic podcaster Candace Owens responded live to a legal “cease and desist” letter she received from Turning Point USA last week, mocking it as a “very gay” departure from Charlie Kirk’s legacy and an attempt to utilize enormous financial resources as a means of protecting immorality while also offering a solution to the conflict.

With triumphant sarcasm, Owens initially announced “congratulations are in order” as she had received her “first legal letter of 2026” from TPUSA, joking that after she had been sued by the “sitting president of a foreign country” (Emmanuel Macron of France), other such letters are just not that exciting.

Referring to the letter, she asked TPUSA, “Is this what we are doing” resorting to “lawfare?” She called it “very gay” to send a legal letter. “You shouldn’t do it, especially if you can just pick up the phone and call someone. If people are open to changing their mind, open to being wrong, you just have to call (them).”

“You want us to believe this is Charlie’s legacy?” she asked. “You know, ‘free market capitalism, open debate, prove me wrong,’ now it’s suddenly ‘shut up and serve the new queen.’”

The letter demands Owens “cease and desist” from making statements TPUSA finds to be disparaging, including references to “financial impropriety,” a less than adequate moral character in some staff members, an infiltration of military operatives into the organization, and stating or implying individuals at TPUSA had foreknowledge of Kirk’s assassination and participated before, during or after the crime to cover it up.

The letter also cites a non-disparagement clause from a previous paid speaking contract Owens had with TPUSA, which she says ran until she terminated it on December 2, 2025, though it was written to continue for “a couple of years.”

Owens explained how such clauses are standard requiring the contracted person to not disparage or defame the organization, in this case, for 12 months after termination of the contract. And thus, “broadly speaking,” TPUSA is “making the allegation that my investigation into who killed Charlie Kirk is naturally disparaging” to them, she observed.

‘Isn’t the issue that you lied’ and not ‘that the public noticed?’

With regard to their objecting to Owens’ comments indicating “financial impropriety” in the organization, the popular podcaster reviewed her breaking the story that Kirk had established an aggressive internal DOGE-type audit just seven days before his murder.

This discovery naturally fosters “common sense speculation” that there may have been a large financial concern that caused Kirk to initiate this process, she reasoned.

“I guess we’re supposed to believe that (this) DOGE (effort)” was simply motivated by a desire to “see how amazing we are,” Owens mocked. “Charlie wanted to get in there and look through everything because everything was just clean as a whistle,” and he wanted to uncover just “how amazing and proper and above board everything was at Turning Point USA.”

The attorney for the national organization complained about a published “list of lies” proceeding from TPUSA personnel that Owens released summarizing her investigations.

SAVAGE: Candace Owens just compiled a list is 10 verifiable LIES that @TPUSA has made following Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Everyone needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/CpBpsW77Fq — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 12, 2025

“Which lie on our Turning Point USA list of lies did they correct?” Owens asked. “Nothing. They gave an excuse for the lies, and I told the public about the excuse.”

Recalling multiple examples, such as conflicting responses with regard to the presence of drones during the event when Kirk was murdered, she asked, “Isn’t the issue that you lied, not the issue that the public noticed?”

“Am I being punished because you lied, and I realized it or something?” she asked. “And somehow, we have this contract that we’ve had for years and now it’s like, ‘Whoa, you’re not allowed to see us do anything bad because remember we paid you.’”

“There’s not a single thing that they cleared up” from the list of lies, she said, but rather “they conceded” certain points. For example, she explained how Erika Kirk admitted in front of her that Charlie had indeed expressed fears the night before his death that he was going to die after she had denied it during an interview, but said she got it wrong because his message was in a more obscure app.

Owens’ refrain was to ask for evidence of any lie she has told, but the letter didn’t appear to render any.

Candace ‘makes amends’ with sarcastic praise of TPUSA

In responding to the suggestion that she had stated or implied that TPUSA personnel had foreknowledge of Kirk’s killing or participated in some way, Owens simply offered what she has stated with regard to the apparent contradictions she uncovered.

“Kill me for having common sense,” she said. “Why do people lie? Because they’re covering something up. There’s no other reason to lie, actually.”

“So, because Turning Point USA is lying, it is a totally fair and reasonable assessment that they are engaged in a cover-up,” Owens concluded, conceding she can’t conclude why these individuals have lied but only that such behavior indicates a cover-up.

In perhaps the most humorous section of the presentation, the pundit proposed that because TPUSA was most concerned about raising money, she would “make amends” with an endorsement, which dripped with sarcasm.

“Everybody watching, give all of your money to Turning Point USA. They are amazing. They are above board. They do nothing wrong,” she quipped. “Nothing they’ve ever done has been financially improper. It’s crazy that anyone would say that. In fact, they are the most proper organization in the world.”

“Israel is the most moral army in the world, and Turning Point USA is the most financially proper organization in the world,” Owens continued. “And if you want to know how proper they are, they’ve got a legal team to ensure that good things are said about their finances.”

‘Unforeseeable circumstances’ of Kirk’s murder may negate non-disparagement clause

Moving on to assess how she may defend her position in a potential court case with TPUSA, Owens reviewed the principle in contract law referred to as “unforeseeable circumstances” that could nullify the non-disparagement clause in question.

“When I signed an agreement to go on tour with Charlie Kirk, I think it would be fair to argue that his public assassination was an unforeseeable circumstance,” she said. “In fact, I signed on the dotted line to work beside Charlie Kirk because he built a company that I believed in, and now everything that that company seems to be about runs counter to my belief.”

“In fact, there are strong contractual arguments to be made about unconscionable clauses. I would say it would be unconscionable for me to choose silence in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s public assassination. It is unconscionable,” she said, appealing even to God “in heaven” as her judge on this.

“And I told you guys that you’d have better luck from keeping the sun from rising into the sky than to try to keep me from investigating Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” she recalled.

“In other words, Turning Point, you would have better luck suing the sun. Get your lawyer to send a cease and desist to the sun, and you will have better luck in terms of getting it to stop than from getting me to look away from what happened to Charlie.”

She additionally pointed out during her Thursday program that according to a source, TPUSA has raised $250 million since Kirk’s assassination, indicating it would be pretty difficult for the organization to argue that Owens had compromised their fundraising.

‘There are things that you should value above money in life’

Looking towards settling the issue, Owens asked her attorney to write TPUSA back and ask them “how much money do you want” in order to release her from the clause in the contract?

She condemned the use of contracts to help shield an individual so they “can be a bad person” and then their “getting a lawyer every time” to punish those who notice their lies and inconsistencies.

“Name your price, Turning Point USA. How much would you like? Would you like all of your money back?” she asked. “What’s it worth to you, actually? I want to know the number because I’m going to go online and start a Go Fund Me and raise it overnight. That’s how much people care about getting to the truth.”

“There are things that you should value above money in life. My God is not money. I don’t worship money. I do worship Truth. And I would like to know truthfully what took place on September 10,” she said. And “if I have a platform and I can get to the truth of that, I’m going to use it for those purposes.”

“So just name your price. How much money do you want in your pocket to release me from this contract? Think about it and email us back,” Owens concluded.

RELATED:

Candace Owens is out at Daily Wire after opposing funding of Israel’s war

‘Christ is King’ goes viral on X following Candace Owens’ departure from Daily Wire

Tucker Carlson: Charlie Kirk was tormented for ‘telling the truth about people in power’

Israel sodomizes and kills Palestinian detainees, Candace Owens calls out silent Christians

Candace Owens boldly proclaims ‘Christ is King’ under aggressive questioning from Piers Morgan

Share











