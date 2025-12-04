Candace Owens offers to join TPUSA livestream to address her theories on Charlie Kirk’s death

The longtime friend of Charlie Kirk agreed to appear on a livestream hosted by Turning Point USA producer Blake Neff to discuss various claims she has made about Kirk’s assassination.

(LifeSiteNews) — Candace Owens, commentator and longtime friend of Charlie Kirk, agreed to appear on a livestream hosted by Turning Point USA producer Blake Neff to discuss the various claims she has been making about Kirk’s assassination on the campus of Utah Valley University earlier this year.

“I am happy to jump on Charlie’s show any day before then virtually as well. I was serious when I said we could do it today even,” Owens said Thursday morning on X.

Owens was invited to appear in person at TPUSA’s studio in Arizona on December 15. “We believe the ball is back in her court. Our motivation for doing this is not out of any obligation to Candace. It is about honoring Charlie,” Neff said during a recent show.

Owens replied to Neff’s invite this morning stating that it was “weird” that she was never contacted via email or a phone call to ask about her availability. She said she could not appear on Dec. 15 in person but that a virtual appearance any day would be fine. As of the publication of this story, Neff has not accepted to her offer.

Since Kirk’s passing on September 10, Owens has continued to put forth alternative explanations for how and why he was killed. At various times over the past three months, she has insinuated that Israel, friends of Kirk, as well as professional assassins may have played a role in his death. Her remarks have agitated many within TPUSA.

“Candace has effectively tarred everyone here, with complicity in Charlie’s death by repeatedly saying he was, ‘betrayed by everyone.’ She has said Charlie’s murder ‘had to be approved by Charlie’s friends’ and then suggested those friends might have her murdered too, for ‘knowing the truth,’” a seemingly exasperated Neff said this week.

On social media and on her own podcast, Owens has repeatedly said that there are many anomalies with the murder that do not add up, such as the decision of a 71-year-old man named George Zinn to stand up after the shooting and claim that he was the gunman. Owens has also said there needs to be transparency on why cameras that were recording Kirk’s death were removed from the crime scene.

Owens started working with TPUSA in 2017. She later moved on to the Daily Wire though ran afoul of founder Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, for describing Israel’s war on Gaza as a genocide and for repeatedly invoking the phrase “Christ is King.” Owens has released text messages that show Kirk was becoming fed up with Zionist groups in the U.S. pressuring him. She has also said he was in the beginning stages of converting to Catholicism before he was assassinated.

