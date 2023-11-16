Candace Owens rejects charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ during viral interview with Tucker Carlson

Daily Wire colleagues Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro have been involved in a social media skirmish over their divergent views on the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict.

(LifeSiteNews) — A conversation between Daily Wire host Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson on Wednesday has a garnered a massive amount of attention from Christians and conservatives on social media.

Owens and Carlson discussed an array of topics for his “Tucker on X” show, including presidential candidate Nikki Haley, accusations of “anti-Semitism,” and the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ep. 39 Candace Owens responds to Ben Shapiro. TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Candace is attacked – even when she’s right

(4:27) Ben Shapiro’s comments

(12:50) The emotional response to news out of Israel

(23:05) Nikki Haley vs. free speech

(30:34) 2024 predictions pic.twitter.com/VOThqpQQ48 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 15, 2023

Carlson specifically asked Owens to address a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) of her Daily Wire colleague Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish. Shapiro is seen calling her remarks on the war “disgraceful,” though the clip did not show him specifying what he believed was particularly egregious.

“I saw the video when everybody else saw it … nobody warned me about it,” she said. “It’s just ad hominem attacks … the video speaks more to Ben’s character than it speaks to mine.”

Owens told Carlson that Shapiro has not reached out to her to clarify his comments.

Owens then informed Carlson that she and Shapiro have disagreed on a number of topics, including the Ukraine-Russia war and his initial support for the abortion-tainted COVID shot.

“He has taken virtually every stance that has been the opposite of mine on every issue over the last five years,” she said.

The skirmish between the two apparently began when Owens, who is married to a Catholic British man, and is believed to be converting to Catholicism herself, quoted the Bible in a seeming attempt to urge Zionist voices to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Shapiro, who has been relentless in his support for the Israeli military since the conflict began, responded, “Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit.”

Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit. https://t.co/qachKhAuHo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2023

To which Owens replied, “You are utterly out of line for suggesting that I cannot quote biblical scripture.” She later stated, “Christ is King.”

Owens informed Carlson that Shapiro is not her boss and that she has a great relationship with the company’s co-CEOs and her co-workers Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles, and others. Walsh himself has said that Israel benefits far more from its alliance with America than America does from Israel.

Influencer Charlie Kirk noticed the back-and-forth and called for cooler heads to prevail.

“I am genuinely confused why asking questions and quoting Bible verses about peace warrants a call to resign from Daily Wire,” he stated on X. “There should be more room in the conservative movement for disagreement. We can do better than this.”

I am genuinely confused why asking questions and quoting Bible verses about peace warrants a call to resign from Dailywire. There should be more room in the conservative movement for disagreement. We can do better than this. https://t.co/crFLcM2Atg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2023

Owens has been particularly uninterested in taking a hardline pro-Israel stance on the war. On more than one occasion in recent months she has said that her concern is focusing on America first and that she doesn’t have a desire to make Zionists’ worries her top priority.

She and Carlson also noted that Kirk himself questioned how the Hamas attack occurred on October 7 given the Israeli military’s high level of competency. She said that to ask that question is not “anti-Semitic” but that those who have done so, as Kirk has, have been unfairly labeled as such.

Charlie Kirk wants to know how Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. "I think some questions need to be asked. Was there a stand down order? Did somebody in the government say stand down?" pic.twitter.com/iKa0moUMOY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 17, 2023

In a recent tongue-in-cheek video, Owens endorsed GOP candidate Nikki Haley “for president of Israel” given her staunch support for the country. But Owens rejected any suggestion that her criticism of Haley is somehow “anti-Semitic.”

“In this moment right now she’s being pro-Israel, so you can’t talk about Nikki Haley,” Owens told Tucker.

Owens insisted that her public criticism of Haley dates from well before the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the subsequent outpouring of support for Israeli military action by the mainstream media and politicians like Haley. “Now, all of a sudden, something that I’ve been consistent on is being misconstrued as anti-Israel, or anti-Semitic, because Nikki Haley is being radically pro-Israel.”

Carlson himself has routinely lambasted Haley for her globalist outlook. He also criticized the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, for making support for Israel the very first thing he did after assuming his new job.

Many social media users, especially Catholic ones, have supported Owens in her spat with Shapiro. Some have shared clips of Shapiro telling Joe Rogan several years ago that he believes Jesus Christ was “a Jew who tried to lead a revolt against the Romans and got killed for his trouble.” Others have suggested that it would be best for Owens to leave The Daily Wire and create an alternative outlet apart from Shapiro.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

