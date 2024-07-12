Candace Owens tells former CNN anchor Don Lemon his homosexual ‘marriage’ is a ‘sin’

‘You are in a sinful relationship. I actually don’t believe marriage can be between two men,’ Candace Owens told Don Lemon.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative commentator and Catholic convert Candace Owens told former CNN anchor Don Lemon in a recent interview that his homosexual so-called “marriage” is not real and is a “sin.”

When prompted by Lemon to follow up on her thoughts, Owens said, “You are in a sinful relationship. I actually don’t believe marriage can be between two men,” as shown in an excerpt from the interview posted by Lemon to X on Thursday.

“Well, that’s certainly an opinion,” captioned Lemon, who was fired from CNN following reports that he threatened a co-worker and disrespected other colleagues.

“The Bible is not an opinion,” Owens responded in a repost of the clip on X.

Many X users affirmed their support of Owens’ biblical view on homosexual “marriage,” including actor Kevin Sorbo, who responded to Lemon’s post, “She’s right.”

Another highly “liked” comment affirmed the same, stating, “From a biblical worldview perspective homosexual relationships are a sin.”

In the New Testament, St. Paul makes clear the sinfulness of homosexuality:

“For professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. And they changed the glory of the incorruptible God into the likeness of the image of a corruptible man… Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonor their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error.” (Romans 1:22-27)

The Catholic Church, which Owens recently joined in the footsteps of her husband, George Farmer, affirms that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.”

During her Thursday Candace show, Owens showed segments from other parts of her interview with Lemon, suggesting that he attempted to goad her into calling him a “faggot.” When she complained that “we’ve allowed the English language to be maneuvered by perverts,” using the word “faggot” as an example, Lemon asked her if she thinks “it’s ok to call people a faggot to their face.”

“I’m a 35 year old woman, I don’t just go around calling people a faggot. I’m not 18 years old. I’m not going around calling people names period. I wouldn’t go up to a fat person and call them names. That’s just an absurd thing to be going around calling people names because I don’t like them. So the answer is no, I would not,” replied Owens.

Lemon, who “married” another man in April 2024, has taken radically leftist and even authoritarian stances throughout his career. He called for medical apartheid during the COVID outbreak when he stated that the people who did not receive COVID shots should be denied essential services, including the ability to go to the supermarket. He also suggested at the time that hospitals should only treat the jabbed.

The former CNN anchor was fired from the establishment media outlet after a series of complaints from colleagues. One concerned colleague told management about an anonymous text she received which warned, “Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it.” CNN traced the text back to Lemon, according to sources, Variety reported.

