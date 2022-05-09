Cardiac arrests among the young increase by over 25% in Israel after COVID vaccine rollout: study

The MIT study found a statistically significant correlation between an increase of cardiovascular emergency calls and the mass COVID-19 experimental vaccination program in Israel.

(LifeSiteNews) — A study of data from Israel published April 28 by Scientific Reports and Nature magazine showed a strong correlation between a more than 25% increase in heart-related emergency calls for ages 16 to 39 and the nation’s COVID-19 experimental vaccination campaign.

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by professor Retsef Levi and postdoctoral fellow Christopher Sun, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), with help from Eli Jaffe of Israel’s ambulance service, Magen David Adom (MADA).

The authors analyzed MADA data from 2019 to 2021 concerning emergency calls for this younger age group “with potential factors including COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates.”

Evaluating emergency call codes for cardiac arrest (CA) or acute coronary syndrome (ACS) over the time period of January 2019 through June 2021, they were able to “to study how CA and ACS call counts change over time with different background conditions and potentially highlight factors that are associated with the observed temporal changes.”

Thus, they could observe these trends in the roughly 14 months before the COVID-19 pandemic (1/2019 – 2/2020), the 10 months of the first two waves of the supposed pandemic (3/2020 – 12/2020), and the period of an alleged third wave along with the experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccine campaign in Israel (1/2021 – 6/2021), which employed, almost exclusively, the Pfizer injections.

The researchers found a statistically significant increase of 25.7% for CA and 26% for ACS in this younger age bracket during the period of January through May 2021 in comparison with the same period in 2020.

Furthermore, “weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group but were not with COVID-19 infection rates,” the authors wrote.

There was also a notable difference in rate of increase between genders, suggesting a potential higher incidence of these events for females than for males when utilizing the Pfizer injections. While for men CA incidents increased by 25.0%, for women the rate of increase was 31.4%. The same trend held for ACS increase rates at 21.3% for males and 40.8% for females.

But, as noted by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), these same increased cardiovascular emergency incidents are not just documented in Israel but several other countries and regions as well:

Scotland saw a 118% increase in the number of cardiovascular cases among 15-44-year-olds. In Germany during the vaccine rollout, there was a significant increase in admissions due to cardiovascular events. Many weeks saw 50% more admissions compared to recent years. England’s ambulance service saw a 30% rise in cardiac calls, and Queensland, Australia saw a 40% increase.

In the same article, AFLDS reports how the Israel Ministry of Health (MOH) consistently obstructed the study refusing to provide helpful data and commenting on the findings before the study was published. They then attacked it with a “flimsy refutation and brush-off” after publication employing various fallacious arguments.

Following MOH’s public criticisms, they were invited by Levi to join him for an online discussion but ignored the invitation.

The authors concluded that while the study reveals a strong correlation between the Pfizer vaccine rollout and a significant increase in cardiovascular adverse events, it does not establish a causal relationship between these factors.

Nonetheless, these “findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals,” the researchers wrote.

Further, future studies of COVID-19 experimental vaccine outcomes should “incorporate EMS and other health data to identify public health trends and promptly investigate potential underlying causes.”

