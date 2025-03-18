Cardinal Burke: ‘Confusion and error’ increasingly ‘enslave the Church and society’

In a brief statement issued via X, Cardinal Burke urged a more faithful practice of the season of Lent in order to 'combat' trials in both the Catholic Church and wider society.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Raymond Burke has urged Catholics to live the “Way of the Cross” in order to “combat the confusion and error” which increasingly “enslave the Church and society.”

In a brief statement issued via social media platform X, Cardinal Burke urged a more faithful practice of the season of Lent in order to “combat” trials in both the Catholic Church and wider society:

“Soldiers of Christ, we are called to combat the confusion and error which more and more enslave the Church and society, in general, by following ever more intently and wholeheartedly the Way of the Cross.”

During a recent interview with this correspondent in Rome, Burke expanded on this theme of ecclesial confusion.

“Well, there’s no question that objectively there is a pervasive confusion and even error in the Church and therefore a pervasive division in the Church in our time,” he said. “Many devout Catholics have become very discouraged, because at the highest level in the Church there is urgent need of the exercise of the Petrine Office and the Episcopal Office to serve unity by teaching the truth, by insisting on the sound discipline of the Church.”

Urging Catholics to remain in the Catholic Church, Burke recalled the Church’s history of enduring persecution and strife within Her members:

We have to, as St. Paul says so well in his letter to St. Timothy, we have to fight the good fight. We have to keep the faith. St. Paul says it, too, at the beginning of the letter to the Galatians. He said that even if an angel from Heaven would arrive telling you something different from what you have been taught, let that angel be accursed. In other words, if somebody who has a high title or a high position of authority within the Church says something which is not in accord with what our Lord is teaching us in the Church, then we simply have to reject it.

The American cardinal has regularly issued calls to action for Catholics to adhere to, and promote, traditional Church teaching in light of growing confusion over doctrine and morals. Particularly notably, he signed both the initial dubia on Amoris Laetitia released in 2016, and then the 2023 dubia on issues pertaining to the Synod on Synodality.

He has also been an outspoken critic of the liturgical and doctrinal upheaval that has taken place in recent decades, with the cardinal regularly decrying the loss of understanding and practice of the Catholic faith following the Second Vatican Council.

In December 2024, he celebrated the conclusion of a nine-month Novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Shrine, a spiritual endeavor which he had invoked in response to the amassed “crises of our age.”

Then delivering a homily later that month in honor of Mother Angelica, Burke commented that the pioneering nun worked in a time “when a lethal materialism and secularism, the work of Satan, ‘a murderer from the beginning’ and ‘the father of lies,’ had crept into the life of the Church. With all the guile of Satan, the servants of the culture of lies and death, attempted to relativize and erode the truths of the faith.”

One particular cause of international controversy in the Church in recent months has been Pope Francis’ comments during his Asian tour in September.

Addressing a group of young people of various creeds in Singapore, Francis left aside his prepared speech and urged that no religion be given priority but that individuals instead focus on parity between beliefs. He also declared that each religion is a means to attain God.

In a homily delivered on Epiphany this year, Burke issued what appeared as an indirect rejoinder to the Pope’s comments.

He urged Catholics to “pray for unwavering faith in Our Lord, God and man, Who alone is our salvation, and in His Mystical Body, the Church.”

“The truth of the Redemptive Incarnation which has been under attack by heretics from the first years of the life of the Church,” he said. “It continues to be under attack today by those who would render the Faith an ideology and the Church a merely human institution.”

In November 2014, Pope Francis removed the cardinal from his position as prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, in a move widely seen as a punishment for his criticism of elements of Francis’ pontificate. He then served in the largely ceremonial role of Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of the Knights of Malta until being replaced by Francis’ favored canon lawyer, Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda S.J.

