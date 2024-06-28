Cardinal Burke criticizes ‘terrible situation’ of German Church, says ‘synodality’ is linked to ideology

Cardinal Burke lamented the German Church’s ‘so-called Synodal Way’ and pointed out that ‘no one can define’ the novel idea of ‘synodality’ in a new interview.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Raymond Burke criticized the German Synodal Way and the concept of “synodality,” which he said is a “placeholder” for “all kinds of ideologies” during an interview with Pints with Aquinas host Matt Fradd.

“Today we have this terrible situation in Germany with this so-called Synodal Way and in general this whole notion of ‘synodality,’” Cardinal Burke said. “I’ve spoken about this on many occasions that no one can define what synodality is, it isn’t a term that ever existed in the history of the Church, but it seems to be a kind of placeholder in which all kinds of ideologies can enter in and [lead] to the division of the Church.”

“We see this happening in Germany even with regard to the nature of the Church itself and then with regard to questions of morality and doctrine,” the American cardinal told Fradd.

He stressed that the Church today needs a period similar to the Middle Ages, with an “intense, deep doctrinal and liturgical and moral life.”

Faithful Catholics must ‘remain serene’ during Church crisis

Cardinal Burke also said that it is important for faithful Catholics to “remain serene” and not to give in to the temptation to anger or become abusive and uncharitable toward those who are in error.

“It can never be correct, for instance, to, in combating error, combating confusion… to fail to respect… the office of the bishop or the office of the Holy Father.”

“There could be something in the office who’s failing, but the office is of the divine institution” that was established by Christ, he explained.

