Cardinal Burke makes veiled condemnation of blessing homosexual ‘couples’

Cardinal Raymond Burke declared that we 'affront the Lord' when we 'try to ask blessing for something that’s sinful,' such as homosexual relationships, in a recent interview. He did not mention Pope Francis or Cardinal Fernández by name.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Raymond Burke gave a veiled condemnation of blessings for homosexual couples in a Wednesday interview.

“We affront the Lord, we show profound lack of respect for Our Lord in love for Him if in some way we try to ask blessing for something that’s sinful,” he told Father Ambrose Criste of St. Michael’s Abbey.

Fr. Ambrose had noted a “current controversial subject often spoken of in recent months of the Church about blessings,” apparently referencing the Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans, which proposed “blessings” for homosexual “couples” and has stirred up massive worldwide controversy among Catholics for condoning the blessing of gravely sinful relationships.

However, he and Cardinal Burke do not explicitly reference the explosive document or homosexuality. Likewise, Fr. Ambrose and Cardinal Burke do not mention either Pope Francis or Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, who both signed the document.

Cardinal Burke went on to explain that sacramentals, including blessings, are “an expression of our full communion with our Lord in His Holy Church.”

Objects which are presented for blessing must be “for some good use,” and must “expres[s] our life in Christ,” continued the cardinal. “To approach and ask for a blessing is to express the desire that the power of Satan, which is real in the world, [b]e driven far away from us, and that this object or my own person be protected by the grace of Christ, which wins the victory over Satan.”

Fr. Ambrose elaborated that this means “it would be antithetical to the very nature of a blessing for that to somehow coincide with the presence of evil or something that’s contrary to the faith.” Cardinal Burke affirmed this, going on to comment that “otherwise, we affront the Lord.”

The blessing of homosexual couples as proposed by Fiducia Supplicans has been denounced by more than a dozen bishops’ conferences, as well as individual diocesan bishops, priestly orders and communities, and leading Catholic figures around the world.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has noted that “blessing” a homosexual “couple” necessarily approves their sodomitic relationship, which “constitutes them as such a couple.” Fiducia Supplicans‘ proposal of homosexual “blessings,” the cardinal warned, is “contrary to the teaching of the Catholic Church” and “logically leads to heresy.”

Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres, who led the Diocese of Arecibo in Puerto Rico from 2010 until his sudden dismissal two years ago without a canonical trial, has also affirmed that Fiducia Supplicans “contributes to the situation of doubt, ambiguity and confusion in the Church” and contradicts “the perennial pastoral practice of the Church.”

He has criticized the document’s false distinction between “couples” and “unions,” writing that “it is also contradictory in attempting to maintain that these ‘couples’ can be blessed without at the same time blessing that which precisely constitutes them as a ‘couple,’ which is their union or relationship.”

The Catholic Church has always taught that homosexual acts are a grave sin and intrinsically disordered, in accordance with Sacred Scripture and the natural law. People in homosexual relationships cannot be said to “love each other,” as love means “to will the good of another,” in the words of St. Thomas Aquinas.

