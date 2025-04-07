Cardinal Burke renews calls for Pope Francis to unite closely with Christ

Pope Francis started a two-month convalescence at the Vatican on March 23, and made his first public appearance in St. Peter's Square in months on Sunday.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Raymond Cardinal Burke has urged Catholics to renew their prayers for Pope Francis, that as he deals with his ill health he might become more united to Christ and His Mother.

In a social media notice posted Monday morning, Cardinal Burke urged renewed prayers for the Pope following the Pontiff’s surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday morning.

“Yesterday, Pope Francis, notwithstanding his grave illness, greeted the faithful in Saint Peter’s Square. Witnessing his great suffering, I urge all pilgrims to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe at La Crosse and all friends of the Shrine to continue praying for the health of Pope Francis, Successor of Saint Peter and Vicar of Christ on earth,” wrote Burke.

“Please pray that, through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, he may ever more rest his heart, one with her Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart, in the glorious-pierced Heart of Jesus,” added the American cardinal.

Vatican Media video of Pope Francis’ surprise appearance in St Peter’s Square today. He is 2 wks into a 2-month convalescence, with doctors having advised against large-scale events. Speaking to crowd with strained voice, he said “Happy Sunday to you all, thank you very much” https://t.co/msBZfqV0vw pic.twitter.com/GiYaDLuApP — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 6, 2025

Burke had been a regular attendee at the nightly rosaries organized by the Vatican for the Pope’s health while Francis was in the hospital.

The Pope’s appearance in the Square on Sunday was a surprise to the many Jubilee pilgrims gathered there for Mass, as well as to the Vatican press corps who were given no warning – although the Vatican’s own in-house media photographers accompanied the Pontiff.

Francis was pushed out to the outside altar in his wheelchair, using nasal cannulas for oxygen assistance, and greeted the crowds with the words “Happy Sunday to you all, thank you very much.”

His voice was notably strained still, and he did not make any other comment.

The Pope arrived back to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospitalization for bronchitis and double pneumonia at the Gemelli Hospital.

Sunday’s appearance marked his second public sighting since his February 14 hospitalization, with the only other occasion being his March 23 hospital greeting and discharge.

Since his return to the Vatican he has been under strictly secluded isolation, as doctors urged him to avoid all mass-attendance events and any contact which could increase his risk of contracting a new infection.

For this reason, even more than the question of the Pope’s physical ability, it was especially surprising to see Francis not just come to the altar but also greet a number of people personally, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.

According to the latest bi-weekly update on the Pope’s clinical condition issued Friday, Francis’ pulmonary infection still remains though is “improving,” the Vatican said.

His condition has also shown improvements “from a respiratory and motor point of view and in the use of his voice.” As expected, the Pope continues with his prescribed therapies, including motor, respiratory, and pharmacological therapies.

His use of oxygen continues also, though the Vatican described it as being “slightly reduced” once again.

The Pope’s two-month convalescence would ostensibly only finish in late May, but given his appearance in public on Sunday Francis may yet force his way through the recovery schedule somewhat earlier than anticipated. This would be in line with his character, as Francis has consistently surprised Curia officials with his actions.

However, his medical condition remains very volatile. On Saturday Vatican media technicians had arrived to help the Pope record a video message for the pilgrims as Sunday’s Jubilee Mass. But after waiting for some time, they returned home – the Pope was not well enough to record the video.

Despite this, next day he emerged in public and greeted several members of the ceremony in person.

The longer term progression of Francis’ convalescence very much remains to be seen.

