Cardinal Burke to celebrate Mass for Terri Schiavo to commemorate 20th anniversary of her death

(LifeSiteNews) — On Saturday, March 22, Cardinal Raymond Burke will celebrate a Holy Mass at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing, Michigan, in remembrance of Terri Schiavo, whose tragic death by starvation 20 years ago sparked a nationwide debate on euthanasia and the rights of patients to receive basic care.

As part of this year’s 20th anniversary commemoration, a special exhibition will be held at the St. Mary Cathedral Parish Center, showcasing Terri’s story through her artwork, photographs, and media mementos. The exhibit will also feature educational displays addressing the misinformation surrounding her case and provide an opportunity for visitors to meet her family. Following the exhibition, Cardinal Burke will celebrate the Holy Mass at 4 p.m., honoring Terri’s memory and advocating for the dignity of all human life.

Terri Schiavo, a 26-year-old woman, collapsed at home in 1990 and was diagnosed with a severe brain injury. According to Terri’s parents and Dr. William Hammesfahr, Terri was not in a coma but in a minimally conscious state. She responded to her family and even opened her eyes on command. Despite this, her husband, Michael Schiavo, sought to have her feeding tube removed, and on March 18, 2005, the court order was carried out.

Terri was starved to death over 13 agonizing days before passing away on March 31, despite numerous appeals and protests from her family and hundreds of supporters. A year before she was killed, Pope John Paul II clearly stated, “Death by starvation or dehydration is, in fact, the only possible outcome as a result of their withdrawal. In this sense it ends up becoming, if done knowingly and willingly, true and proper euthanasia by omission.”

In response to this injustice, the Terri Schiavo Life and Hope Network was founded by Terri’s family to promote the dignity of human life, particularly for those suffering from brain injuries. Bobby Schindler, Terri’s brother and president of the organization, stated:

My family established the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network and a 24/7 National Crisis Lifeline twenty years ago to assist families facing the same fate as Terri but also to increase awareness of these government policies taking away a patient and family’s rights. Unfortunately, in these last twenty years, the world has become even more hostile toward a patient’s right to life-affirming care.

As part of this year’s 20th anniversary commemoration, the organization has partnered with Catholic Healthcare International (CHI) to open the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured at the St. Padre Pio Home for the Relief of Suffering Medical Center in Howell, Michigan. This new home will serve those like Terri who have experienced a brain injury, providing unmatched medical care to those needing rehabilitation and offering spiritual care to uplift their families, caregivers, and the community.

