The cardinal helped rebuild Catholic influence in public life, defeated efforts to expand IVF laws, and helped shape the Church in Italy for nearly two decades.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Camillo Ruini, a leading figure of the Catholic Church who rose to prominence in Italy during the pontificate of Pope John Paul II, has died.

On June 16, Ruini, one of the most influential churchmen in modern Italian Catholicism and a close collaborator of John Paul II, died at the age of 95. His death marks the end of a period often described as the “Wojtyła-Ruini era,” during which the Italian Church adopted a more visible role in public life and social debate.

Ruini served as president of the Italian Episcopal Conference from 1991 to 2007, vicar general of the Pope for the Diocese of Rome from 1991 to 2008, and head of the Cultural Project of the Italian Church from 2008 to 2013. He held these positions throughout most of John Paul II’s pontificate and continued in several of the roles during the early years of Pope Benedict XVI.

Ruini became one of the principal architects of efforts to strengthen the Church’s public presence in Italy during a time of significant political and social change.

“Better to be challenged than to be irrelevant,” was a phrase frequently associated with the cardinal. The motto reflected his willingness to intervene publicly on issues concerning politics, culture, and moral questions.

Ruini’s rise to prominence coincided with major developments both in the Church and in Italian society. In the early 1990s, John Paul II intensified his promotion of Catholic social teaching, particularly through the 1991 encyclical Centesimus Annus, issued after the collapse of communist regimes in Eastern Europe and on the 100th anniversary of the publication of Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum.

At the same time, Italy experienced the breakdown of its traditional party system and the decline of the Christian Democratic Party, which had long served as the principal political reference point for many Catholics.

Within this context, Ruini sought to implement the pope’s vision of a stronger Catholic contribution to public life. In 1991 he wrote the preface to Evangelizzare il sociale (“Evangelising the Social Sphere”), a pastoral directory that outlined how bishops, clergy, and lay Catholics could apply the Church’s social doctrine in society.

Under his leadership, the Italian Church supported new initiatives dedicated to social and political formation. These included programs for civic engagement in dioceses, academic studies on Catholic social teaching, and the establishment of the Cultural Project of the Italian Church, which Ruini later chaired. The objective was to encourage a more active Catholic presence in cultural and public affairs.

His approach was not without opposition, including by Church leaders at the time such as the ultra-progressive Jesuit Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini.

Ruini became a prominent figure in Italy’s political debates. He promoted the idea that Catholics could be present in different political parties while remaining united on fundamental moral principles. This strategy became particularly visible during the national referendum on IVF in 2005.

Before the vote, Ruini urged Catholics to abstain from participating in the referendum, arguing that low turnout would prevent the proposed changes from taking effect. The referendum failed to reach the required participation threshold, and many observers regarded the outcome as a major success for Ruini’s strategy.

The referendum campaign contributed to a public dispute between Ruini and former leftist Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi. The disagreement became one of the most notable confrontations between the cardinal and Italy’s center-left political establishment. Ruini also opposed proposals for legal recognition of unmarried partnerships, arguing that such measures conflicted with constitutional principles.

He also maintained a close relationship with Benedict XVI and supported his emphasis on faith, reason, and truth. Through the Cultural Project, the cardinal helped organize conferences that brought together both Catholic and secular intellectuals.

In the final phase of his life, Ruini appeared less aligned with developments during the pontificate of Pope Francis. Following Francis’ death in 2025, Ruini publicly outlined four qualities he believed a future pope should possess: doctrinal firmness, governing ability, a spirit of communion, and commitment to strengthening the faith.

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