Cardinal Cupich rebukes US bishops’ statement condemning Biden’s plan to pursue ‘evil’ abortion, gender policies

CHICAGO, Illinois, January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago rebuked the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for issuing what he called an “ill-considered” statement on the day of President Biden’s inauguration. The USCCB warned in its Jan. 20 statement about Biden’s pledge to pursue anti-life and anti-family policies that would advance “moral evils” in the areas of “abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”

“Today, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued an ill-considered statement on the day of President Biden’s inauguration,” said Cardinal Cupich. “Aside from the fact that there is seemingly no precedent for doing so, the statement, critical of President Biden came as a surprise to many bishops, who received it just hours before it was released.”

The “Statement on the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden” was penned by conference president Archbishop José Gomez. Noting that Biden is the country’s “first president in 60 years to profess the Catholic faith,” Gomez pointed out that the incoming president’s agenda does not square with Catholic teaching.

“So, I must point out that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender. Of deep concern is the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences,” he wrote.

Gomez stressed that abortion will remain the “preeminent priority” for American bishops during the Biden administration.

“For the nation’s bishops, the continued injustice of abortion remains the ‘preeminent priority.’ Preeminent does not mean ‘only.’ We have deep concerns about many threats to human life and dignity in our society. But as Pope Francis teaches, we cannot stay silent when nearly a million unborn lives are being cast aside in our country year after year through abortion,” he wrote.

“Abortion is a direct attack on life that also wounds the woman and undermines the family. It is not only a private matter, it raises troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community. It is also a matter of social justice. We cannot ignore the reality that abortion rates are much higher among the poor and minorities, and that the procedure is regularly used to eliminate children who would be born with disabilities,” Gomez added.

Some ecclesial drama unfolded yesterday when the Vatican ordered the USCCB to hold back on releasing its statement until Pope Francis had released his own statement about Biden’s inauguration. Sources in the Vatican told The Pillar that the statement was, in the words of The Pillar, “spiked after intervention from the Vatican Secretariat of State, hours before it was due to be released.” According to The Pillar, sources familiar with the situation said there was, in the words of The Pillar, “concern in the Vatican that a statement from Gomez seen as critical of the Biden administration might seem to force the pope’s hand in his own dealings with Biden.”

Cupich said that the USCCB statement “was crafted without the involvement of the Administrative Committee, a collegial consultation that is normal course for statements that represent and enjoy the considered endorsement of the American bishops.”

“The internal institutional failures involved must be addressed, and I look forward to contributing to all efforts to that end, so that, inspired by the Gospel, we can build up the unity of the Church, and together take up the work of healing our nation in this moment of crisis,” he added.

A number of US bishops have, however, expressed public support for the USCCB’s statement. These include the following (special thanks to The Pillar for some of the resources) Note: the following include excerpts, not necessarily the full statement:

Cupich, who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, is considered by grassroots Catholics to be one of the most so-called progressive bishops in the United States.

During the fall 2019 gathering of the USCCB, Cupich was among those who argued that the US bishops should more closely align themselves with Pope Francis’ embrace of what amounts to the “Seamless Garment” view, which assigns equal weight to an array of important life issues, including abortion. “[Francis] speaks about the need to make sure we avoid those kind of ideological frameworks that our society today is so paralyzed in our political discourse by,” the Cardinal said at that time.

Cupich has said, contrary to Church law (Canon 915) that he would give Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians. He sees no problem for same-sex couples and the divorced and remarried to receive Holy Communion in accordance with their consciences. Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago said they felt as if they were being “persecuted” by Cupich on account of his severe restrictions on access to sacraments during the COVID outbreak.