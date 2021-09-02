Cardinal DiNardo prohibits Latin Mass for Houston parishes

Latin Mass may now be offered on Sunday at just two archdiocesan parishes under DiNardo’s jurisdiction.

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

HOUSTON (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Daniel DiNardo yesterday announced new restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass in the archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, following Pope Francis’ recent motu proprio targeting the Extraordinary Form.

In a letter outlining his implementation of Traditionis Custodes, issued by the pope in July, DiNardo abrogated celebration of the Mass according to the Roman Missal of 1962 for three of Houston’s four diocesan parishes currently offering it: St. Theresa Parish in Sugar Land, St. Bartholomew Parish in Katy, and Prince of Peace Parish in northwest Houston.

“Although a number of the faithful are drawn to these Masses, these liturgical celebrations are not longstanding customs in those parishes,” DiNardo said. The cardinal’s directive permits St. Theresa Parish and St. Bartholomew Parish to celebrate Mass according to the 1962 Roman Missal twice a month and only on weekdays, while the old rite is banned altogether at Prince of Peace Parish.

Latin Mass may now be offered on Sunday at just two parishes under DiNardo’s jurisdiction: Annunciation Parish in downtown Houston and Regina Caeli Parish in the northwest of the city. Cardinal DiNardo, the archbishop Galveston-Houston since 2006, established Regina Caeli, a non-territorial parish led by the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), in 2013.

“At all other parish churches within Galveston­-Houston, Mass on Sunday and on Holy Days of Obligation is to be celebrated according to the current edition of the Roman Missal of 1970,” DiNardo wrote Wednesday. Our Lady of Walsingham, a popular Anglican Use parish in Houston that offers the Traditional Latin Mass, is not impacted.

Celebrations of weddings, baptisms, and other sacraments in the Extraordinary Form are also restricted, DiNardo added. “Those who desire this form of the celebration of the sacraments are to direct their requests to the clergy of Regina Caeli Parish.”

The cardinal warned clergy that elements of the Old Mass “are not to be added” to celebration of the Novus Ordo. “We should take care that our personalities and individual preferences do not dominate our manner of liturgical celebration,” he wrote. “The rubrics of the Roman Missal of 1962 are not to be added to the celebration of Mass according to the current edition of the Roman Missal of 1970.”

DiNardo’s restrictions take effect on September 30.

— Article continues below Petition — SIGN: Show Pope Francis the Latin Mass will survive any suppression Show Petition Text 33298 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews will hand-deliver this petition to the Holy See, recording the moment traditional Catholics from around the world stood up for the Traditional Latin Mass. Pope Francis has issued a new decree, "Traditiones Custodes," severely restricting the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM). Please SIGN and SHARE this petition with other Catholics, and ask the Pope to reconsider this new and divisive Motu Proprio. Pope Francis' decree clamps down hard on the TLM. In it, he effectively does away with Pope Benedict's protection of it, handing bishops in every diocese the right to suppress it, while demanding new priests get permission from their bishop and the Vatican to offer the Mass of the Ages. As Catholics who value Tradition and know the place of the Magisterium in safeguarding the Deposit of Faith, it is time to speak up and have our voices heard. Francis has decried rigidity and intolerance for years, but now is showing intolerance and rigidity himself by forcing his very narrow understanding of liturgy on one of the true sources of good fruit in the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church. Our Lord said that "a bad tree cannot bear good fruit", and yet we see more and more souls drawn to Christ through the TLM, with marriages dedicated to God and open to many children, and vocations also abounding in traditional seminaries, orders and priestly societies. Indeed, the Traditional Latin Mass has been a source of unity for the Catholic Church for more than 1500 years, producing great saints, repentant sinners, and souls won for Christ across the world. *Read below how Benedict XVI decried attacks against the TLM and its adherents. To attempt to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass, as a new generation are rediscovering the treasures of God's Church, will inevitably cause further division and hurt among the faithful, risking the loss of some souls who will regretfully turn away. Souls are now at stake with this Motu Proprio, as some will drift away from the Deposit of Faith in disillusionment, while others that are far from God will never be touched by the profound beauty and reverence found in the Traditional Latin Mass. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Pope Francis, urging him to reconsider his decision, not least for the good of souls and the glory of God, and making sure as many cardinals support the TLM as possible. Click "Show Petition Text" on the right to read the letter to Pope Francis. Finally, please pray, fast and do penance for the salvation of souls, including that of our shepherds, during this turbulent time in Church history. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'BREAKING: Pope Francis abrogates Pope Benedict’s universal permission for Old Mass' - www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-abrogates-pope-benedicts-universal-permission-for-old-mass 'ANALYSIS: Pope restricts ‘divisive’ Traditional Latin Mass, says 52-yr-old Novus Ordo is ‘unique expression’ of Church’s liturgy' - www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-pope-restricts-divisive-traditional-latin-mass-says-52-yr-old-novus-ordo-is-unique-expression-of-churchs-liturgy * Pope Benedict XVI (Spirit of the Liturgy, 2000): "For fostering a true consciousness in liturgical matters, it is also important that the proscription against the form of liturgy in valid use up to 1970 [the older Latin Mass] should be lifted. Anyone who nowadays advocates the continuing existence of this liturgy or takes part in it is treated like a leper; all tolerance ends here. There has never been anything like this in history; in doing this we are despising and proscribing the Church’s whole past. How can one trust her at present if things are that way?" **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Traditionis Custodes, which Pope Francis released on July 16, revokes universal approval for priests to celebrate the Latin Mass and purports to remove the traditional Mass from the Roman Rite entirely. The document grants diocesan bishops “exclusive competence to authorize the use of the 1962 Roman Missal” in accordance with Vatican guidance.

Numerous high-ranking prelates have criticized the document, Cardinal Raymond Burke calling it “severe and revolutionary” and Cardinal Joseph Zen similarly describing it as a “severe blow” that “hurt more than expected the hearts of many good people.”

“The clear intent [of Traditionis Custodes] is to condemn the Extraordinary Form to extinction in the long run,” wrote Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. He cautioned bishops against “the temptation to act in an authoritarian, loveless, and narrow-minded manner against the supporters of the ‘old’ Mass.”

Some scholars, like liturgical expert Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, have even questioned whether the motu proprio lacks juridical standing in the first place.

As Rorate Caeli observed, Cardinal DiNardo’s implementation of Traditionis Custodes goes significantly further than directives of many American bishops who have thus far allowed celebration of the Latin Mass to continue largely as usual.

“Saint Theresa’s in Sugar Land has had the traditional Latin Mass over the span of the last three pastors of the suburban parish,” noted Rorate Caeli. “Its Sunday TLM is now banned, and its weekday TLMs are to be cut by 75%. Moreover, it is 28 miles from Regina Caeli, the FSSP’s personal parish. With Houston’s increasingly congested traffic, that is a long drive.”

“Saint Bartholomew in Katy started TLMs last year. Cardinal DiNardo, extending so much charity, will allow them to have two weekday TLMs per month.”

DiNardo follows the lead of Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., who recently rescinded permission for a solemn pontifical Mass that was to be celebrated last month by Archbishop Thomas E. Gullickson, a former papal nuncio.

Like Gregory, DiNardo has been sharply criticized for his handling of clerical sex abuse cases and has notably kept priests accused of abuse in active ministry.

Share











