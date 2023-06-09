Cardinal Dolan condemns Dodgers honoring ‘drag’ nuns: ‘This isn’t some benevolent, humorous group’

‘These are the ones that threatened to desecrate the Holy Eucharist,’ the New York cardinal said of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York condemned the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring the anti-Catholic “drag” nuns who blasphemously take the name Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The comments came in this week’s episode of “Conversation with Cardinal Dolan,” in which he discussed the scandal and outrage of the upcoming event with Matthew Hennessey, deputy op-ed editor for The Wall Street Journal, after Hennessey’s recent op-ed “These Aren’t Tommy Lasorda’s Dodgers.”

“We here in New York are well aware” of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the cardinal said. “These are the ones that spit on Cardinal John O’Connor. These are the ones that threatened to desecrate the Holy Eucharist. These are the ones who exposed themselves in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. We are well aware of their antics. This isn’t some benevolent, humorous group.”

Pointing out the fact that huge public outrage would ensue were any other group to be attacked with similarly offensive actions, Dolan asked, “Why is the only group that they feel free to attack Catholics?”

Recounting that St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York just offered a memorial Mass for the legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years who was a staunch Catholic, the cardinal said that Scully’s granddaughter has strongly opposed the honoring of the anti-Catholic group, declaring, “My father would be furious.”

Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.

In another witness to his religious faith, former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has denounced honoring the “drag” nuns as a group “that mocks women religious, and worse, desecrates the Cross, profanes the Eucharist, and disrupts Holy Mass,” and has called on Catholics to pray to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

On Friday, June 16, Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Catholics and Christians will gather in southern California to prayerfully reject the Major League Baseball team’s support of the infamous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The anti-Catholic group is set to be honored at that night’s game in celebration of “Pride Night.”

LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will attend and speak at a prayer rally and procession in protest of the scandalous promotion of the anti-Catholic drag “nuns.” At the event, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas will lead a Eucharistic procession in reparation for the offenses committed by the blasphemous drag “nuns.”

LifeSiteNews is co-sponsoring the event along with Catholics for Catholics, Catholic Vote, America Needs Fatima, Church Militant, and Virgin Most Powerful Internet Radio.

“Catholics around the world and especially those local to LA should be outraged by the public acceptance and celebration of a group that openly mocks and blasphemes the Sacred Traditions of the Catholic Church,” reads the original announcement from Catholics for Catholics. “If you are a Catholic or Christian and take your faith seriously, you cannot let such an offense occur against the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

To make your views respectfully known, readers can contact the LA Dodgers executive/administrative offices at 1-866-363-4377 ext. 9.

