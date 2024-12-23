Cardinal Dolan praises Trump, says he ‘takes his Christian faith seriously’

‘There seems to be a newfound appreciation for the role of faith, especially in our country,’ Cardinal Timothy Dolan said this past weekend on Sunday Morning Futures. ‘I think President Trump tapped into that.’

(LifeSiteNews) — New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan is praising not only Donald Trump for his “Christian faith” but America as a whole.

“There seems to be a newfound appreciation for the role of faith, especially in our country,” Dolan said this past weekend on Sunday Morning Futures. “I think President Trump tapped into that.”

‘NEWFOUND APPRECIATION’: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, explains how Trump’s faith journey mirrors America turning to God in challenging times. https://t.co/w5qgXRi4xo pic.twitter.com/glqTDWkjQl — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 22, 2024

Trump, who identifies as a non-denominational Christian, repeatedly gave credit to God for narrowly escaping an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight … I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God,” he said at the Republican National Convention this summer.

“Having recently survived two assassination attempts, I have a fresh appreciation of how blessed we are by God’s Providence and His divine mercy,” Trump told attendees at the Al Smith Dinner in New York City, which Dolan organized.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Having recently survived two assassination attempts, I have a fresh appreciation of how blessed we are by God’s Providence and his divine mercy — With God’s help, I know there is nothing that cannot be achieved. pic.twitter.com/8p8LaSNuP0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

“Many people have told me,” Trump also proclaimed in his November 6 election victory speech in Florida, “that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness.”

Trump’s wife Melania, who supports LGBT and pro-abortion policies but identifies as a Catholic, has similarly described her husbands’ survival of two assassination attempts as “miracles.”

Dolan made his remarks while being interviewed by Catholic Fox News anchor Maria Bartoromo at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. He also said he has spoken privately with Trump about his beliefs.

“I’ve had talks with him before in the past where he’s pretty blunt about, you know, he can’t say that he was raised as a very zealous Christian,” Dolan said. “But he takes his Christian faith seriously.”

“I think the assassination attempts kind of renewed in him, ‘Oh my, there’s something beyond me that I think is watching over me, and it’s got a task for me.’ And what he expresses personally seems to be expressed more and more throughout the world. And that’s part of America,” the cardinal added.

While most commentators would agree that Trump’s victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was a significant blow to the woke left, his backing of the pro-homosexual Log Cabin Republicans, his support for in-vitro fertilization, his unrelenting defense of Operation Warp Speed, and his continued weakening on abortion have left many religious Americans wondering if he truly does understand or even care about what Christianity teaches.

At the same time, Trump’s supporters will point out that he has has consistently pursued a foreign policy rooted in peace, pledged to ban “sex change” surgeries for children, is pursuing steps to help make food healthy and review childhood vaccination, and has promised Catholics and other religious Americans that the FBI will no longer be used to discriminate against them.

Following Trump’s victory, former U.S. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said that “the success of the ‘greatest reset’ represented by the election of Donald Trump and the defeat of the radical Left will also depend on how well the people and their rulers can conform to God’s will.” He must surround himself with good advisers, work with world leaders who oppose the New World Order, and “not forget that the defense of life, from the first moment of conception to natural death, must be a priority goal,” the archbishop said.

