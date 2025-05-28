Cardinal Erdö says Leo XIV’s use of mozzetta not a sign of ‘traditionalism’

The Hungarian cardinal cautioned against claims of liturgical 'traditionalism' with the new pope, despite Leo’s visual nods to papal custom and growing support from tradition-minded clergy.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Hungary’s Cardinal Peter Erdö has downplayed suggestions that Pope Leo XIV’s use of the papal mozzetta reveals liturgical “traditionalism.”

Emerging onto the Vatican’s famous loggia on the evening of May 8, Pope Leo XIV was greeted by cheers and roars of welcome. Most notably, his use of the traditional papal mozzetta and stole was enthusiastically received by the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The mozzetta and stole – traditionally worn by the new pope when greeting the crowds – was eschewed by Pope Francis, although he was given the stole to wear when imparting his blessing.

Leo’s donning of the vestments was viewed by many in Rome and throughout the Church as a return to a more traditional way of life: both liturgically and doctrinally.

But one of the cardinals from the conclave has rejected this notion. Cardinal Peter Erdö, the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, was himself considered papabile by many on the eve of the conclave.

Speaking to his archdiocesan media, Erdö offered his view of Leo’s use of the traditional papal garb: “This does not mean any kind of traditionalism.”

Continuing, Erdö referenced the Mass which Leo concelebrated with all the cardinals on the morning of May 9 – the day of the interview:

This morning we concelebrated in the Sistine Chapel – it was a very ordinary Novus Ordo Mass, which can be celebrated in Hungary any time one wants to celebrate Mass in a nice way. I think that in his person, the Church has a Pope who is careful in the liturgy, but at the same time compassionate and able to celebrate with the people. This is important, because we know that the liturgy is one of the central themes of our ecclesial life, and often of our debates.

In Leo, commented the Hungarian prelate, “the Church has an original, courageous and harmonious Pope.”

But while Erdö sought to avoid describing Leo as a “traditionalist,” others have pointed to the Pope’s actions as at least being supportive of tradition.

Cardinal Dominik Duka, O.P., welcomed the news of Leo’s as yet unconfirmed return to live in the Apostolic Palace, saying, “tradition is important not only for the Church, but also in everyday life.”

Comparing it to his homeland, Duka noted that “in the Czech Republic, progressives argue that Prague Castle should no longer be the seat of the president. However, these buildings are more than just symbols; they represent continuity.”

Another notable commentary has come from Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who served as secretary to Pope Benedict XVI. Gänswein also pointed to Leo’s use of the papal mozzetta as a tell-tale sign of the pontificate to come:

When I saw him come out on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica I said to myself: “Optically and acoustically, this Pope arouses hope, hope, hope.”

Gänswein added that with Leo, he sensed “a new phase opens. I sense some widespread relief. The season of arbitrariness is over.”

“We can begin to rely on a papacy that can guarantee stability and rely on existing structures, without overturning and upsetting them,” added the German prelate.

Much indeed has been made of Leo’s every move, word, and liturgical decision in these early weeks of his pontificate.

The use of the traditional papal garb on the night of his election appeared to send out a message to thousands throughout the Church that Leo was more connected to tradition than his predecessor.

A report also emerged in which it was claimed that a reliable eyewitness saw then-Cardinal Prevost offer the traditional Mass while working in the Roman Curia in recent years. This rumor further fueled anticipation that Leo might end up as a bastion of liturgical tradition.

The rumor has not yet been reliably confirmed, and in contradiction to it, one former member of the Augustinians allegedly claimed that Prevost – an Augustinian himself – was “not a fan of tradition or the Old Rite.”

So far, Leo’s use of vestments has appeared to appeal heavily to devotees of John Paul II, as he has often turned to re-using chasubles made for the Polish pope on several occasions in recent days.

Share











