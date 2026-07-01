Cardinal Fernández expresses hope for future ‘dialogue’ with SSPX on day of consecrations

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith said that while the Society of St. Pius X did not consider a discussion on Vatican II documents 'useful,' he hopes conversations will be possible at a later time.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, claimed in brief remarks on Wednesday that the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) failed to consider the Vatican’s offer to discuss the documents of the Second Vatican Council as “useful” before consecrating four bishops without a papal mandate.

In July 1 remarks first reported by Vatican reporter Michael Haynes, the Argentine prelate stressed that while the Society didn’t accept the Vatican’s dialogue offer, it hopes that, with the intervention of the Holy Spirit, future discussions will be possible. Fernández’s statement appears to refer to the Vatican’s offer he proposed during an audience with Father Davide Pagliarani, the Superior General of the SSPX, to “dialogue” with them about the documents of the Second Vatican Council, but he claimed they could not be “corrected.”

EXCLUSIVE JUST IN: Cardinal Fernández tells this morning me re Vatican & SSPX: “They didn’t consider useful the dialogue we’ve proposed.

But we hope in future, thanks to the action of the Holy Spirit, it’ll be possible.

I’m sure, but we’ll need time.” pic.twitter.com/2MHhuIUQCX — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) July 1, 2026

A February communiqué from the SSPX General House published after Pagliarani’s meeting with Fernández claimed that the cardinal proposed dialogue with the SSPX to clarify the “minimum necessary” for the SSPX’s canonical status. The cardinal has already made clear that the Second Vatican Council documents must be accepted in full by the SSPX to reach such “regular” status.

READ: Cardinal Fernández tells SSPX superior that Vatican II documents ‘cannot be corrected’

“The Cardinal stated orally that, while it would be possible to engage in dialogue about the Council, its texts could not be corrected,” the communiqué said.

Fernández proposed exchanges with the SSPX that would seek agreement on “the different degrees of adherence required by the various texts of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council and their interpretation.”

Several prominent Catholic prelates, including Bishop Athanasius Schneider, have argued that, as the Second Vatican Council was a pastoral council, the documents can indeed be corrected and the Society, along with all the faithful, is therefore not obliged to accept each of the Council’s documents in order to maintain communion with the Church, as the Vatican has claimed.

READ: Bishop Schneider: SSPX excommunication would be a historic mistake

“Why is the unconditional acceptance of the texts of Vatican II presented as a conditio sine qua non for full communion with the Holy See, while no comparable requirement exists with respect to the pastoral, disciplinary, or non-definitive teachings of the preceding 20 Ecumenical Councils?” Schneider pondered in a recent article.

“Among the non-definitive teachings of Vatican II, there are several — particularly those concerning religious liberty, ecumenism, interreligious dialogue, and collegiality — whose formulations are ambiguous and difficult to reconcile with doctrines taught consistently by the Magisterium from the era of the Church Fathers through the period immediately preceding the Council,” His Excellency added.

It’s worth noting that Pope Leo XIV has not granted the SSPX’s repeated request for an audience with the pontiff ahead of Wednesday’s consecrations. The pontiff did, however, send an 11th-hour appeal to Pagliarani, urging the Society to “please turn back” and warning that the consecrations would be a “schismatic act.”

WATCH: Society of Saint Pius X consecrates four bishops

The Vatican is expected to announce the excommunications of, at very least, the four new SSPX bishops and their consecrators. The SSPX has argued that consecrating new bishops without the papal mandate is necessary because of “the unprecedented crisis facing the Church” in the wake of the novelties introduced by the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965).

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